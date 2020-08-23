   
Explosions in the night in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Latest News:
Explosions in the night in Antwerp...
Belgian dog schools see twice as many puppies...
Belgian champion Delfine Persoon loses title bid on...
EU Day of Remembrance for the victims of...
Covid-19: New cases go down, but not in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    Explosions in the night in Antwerp
    Belgian dog schools see twice as many puppies as before Covid-19
    Belgian champion Delfine Persoon loses title bid on points
    EU Day of Remembrance for the victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes
    Covid-19: New cases go down, but not in Brussels
    25 years on: tribute to Dutroux victims An and Eefje
    Coronavirus: Germany registers highest number of new cases in four months
    Belarus President orders military to defend territorial integrity
    TUI will send 28 empty planes to Spain to return Belgians in red zones
    Russian opposition politician Navalny in ‘stable’ condition in Berlin
    First communions and confirmations to be held in autumn
    Second top police official resigns over fatal Charleroi Airport arrest
    Students aim to travel 400 km by kayak in Belgium
    Federal government formation stymied by left-right divide, says MR leader
    Children returning from red zones now cannot go to school on 1 September
    Cancer diagnoses fell by 44% in April because of lockdown
    Two boys aged 12 and 13 locked up after series of robberies
    Coronavirus: another 30 infections in Mechelen nursing home
    Second wave would not have happened without ‘bubble of 15’, says Marc Van Ranst
    Deconfinement: ‘tidal wave’ of evictions expected from September
    View more
    Share article:

    Explosions in the night in Antwerp

    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    Forensics and bomb idsposal at the scene in Deurne last night. © Belga

    Two explosions took place during the night of Saturday to Sunday at different locations in Antwerp.

    The first happened at around 03.00 in the district of Deurne, when a loud noise was heard. A police forensic team attended, together with the army bomb disposal unit Dovo.

    This was certainly not a grenade. What it was, though, is still being investigated,” said Sven Lommaert of the Antwerp police.

    The explosion took place in front of a house adjoining the premises of a construction company, damaging the front door.

    While the teams were at work in Deurne, an explosion was reported in Godtsstraat in Borgerhout, so they immediately went there,” Lommaert said.

    What they found was indeed evidence of a grenade placed under a parked car. The location is close to the scene of a shooting on Friday night, when at least one shot was fired at the facade of a house in the Beukenstraat.

    Police at present decline to speculate openly about the background to the various incidents, including a connection between the three, and whether they may be linked to previous shootings and explosions in Antwerp, where evidence suggests a link to rival drugs gangs.

    A loud noise was heard last night, but our services were not notified until this afternoon,” Lommaert commented yesterday.

    It is unclear what triggered the incident, and whether there is a link with previous incidents. That is also part of our investigation.”

    Previous incidents in Antwerp include an explosion by a pancake restaurant in the Zuid area, and two more in Deurne – all in June this year, and all involving grenades.

    No-one has so far been injured in any of the incidents.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times