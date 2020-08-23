Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research

Ivo de Bisschop, a 65-year-old man suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, started a walking tour of Belgium on Sunday to raise funds for research on the illness.

De Bisschop, who hails from Dilbeek, plans to walk 1,500 kilometres along Belgium’s borders in 49 days. He hopes to raise a million euros for research on Parkinson’s.

De Bisschop’s condition was diagnosed three years ago. “I could not accept the fact that there is no medication that cures Parkinson’s or at least slows it down,” he said. “That’s why I began to take action myself.”

He will walk an average of 30 kilometres a day for 47 days, with only two rest days. His “Stop Parkinson walk,” which he begins with a friend on Sunday in Ostend, should end on 10 October. He plans to reach Wallonia on 6 September at Eben-Emael, Liège Province.

Originally, his idea was that other people could walk beside him, but due to the coronavirus, this is not recommended. “We therefore encourage everyone to walk around their own village square and thus sponsor stages,” de Bisschop urged.

“You can also follow us on the last kilometres, while respecting the distances,” he added.

The walk can be followed on the www.stopparkinson.be website.

The Brussels Times