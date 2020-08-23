   
Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Latest News:
Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support...
Minimising Brussels’ Covid-19 cases is ‘dangerous strategy,’ says...
Research: Humidity plays a role in transmission of...
Weather report: unstable, some showers and possible thunder...
Stuck open Tower Bridge causes traffic chaos in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research
    Minimising Brussels’ Covid-19 cases is ‘dangerous strategy,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Research: Humidity plays a role in transmission of coronavirus
    Weather report: unstable, some showers and possible thunder
    Stuck open Tower Bridge causes traffic chaos in London
    Explosions in the night in Antwerp
    Belgian dog schools see twice as many puppies as before Covid-19
    Belgian champion Delfine Persoon loses title bid on points
    EU Day of Remembrance for the victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes
    Covid-19: New cases go down, but not in Brussels
    25 years on: tribute to Dutroux victims An and Eefje
    Coronavirus: Germany registers highest number of new cases in four months
    Belarus President orders military to defend territorial integrity
    TUI will send 28 empty planes to Spain to return Belgians in red zones
    Russian opposition politician Navalny in ‘stable’ condition in Berlin
    First communions and confirmations to be held in autumn
    Second top police official resigns over fatal Charleroi Airport arrest
    Students aim to travel 400 km by kayak in Belgium
    Federal government formation stymied by left-right divide, says MR leader
    Children returning from red zones now cannot go to school on 1 September
    View more
    Share article:

    Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research

    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    Illustration picture. Credit: Stock image/Pixabay

    Ivo de Bisschop, a 65-year-old man suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, started a walking tour of Belgium on Sunday to raise funds for research on the illness.

    De Bisschop, who hails from Dilbeek, plans to walk 1,500 kilometres along Belgium’s borders in 49 days. He hopes to raise a million euros for research on Parkinson’s.

    De Bisschop’s condition was diagnosed three years ago. “I could not accept the fact that there is no medication that cures Parkinson’s or at least slows it down,” he said. “That’s why I began to take action myself.”

    He will walk an average of 30 kilometres a day for 47 days, with only two rest days. His “Stop Parkinson walk,” which he begins with a friend on Sunday in Ostend, should end on 10 October. He plans to reach Wallonia on 6 September at Eben-Emael, Liège Province.

    Originally, his idea was that other people could walk beside him, but due to the coronavirus, this is not recommended. “We therefore encourage everyone to walk around their own village square and thus sponsor stages,” de Bisschop urged.

    “You can also follow us on the last kilometres, while respecting the distances,” he added.

    The walk can be followed on the www.stopparkinson.be website.

    The Brussels Times