   
Weather report: cold and wet week ahead for Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 August, 2020
Latest News:
Online growth sees 16,000 new jobs for supermarket...
Traces of poison found in blood of Russian...
Lufthansa wants Covid-19 test results from passengers who...
Researchers document first case of coronavirus re-infection...
Marc Van Ranst: ‘Brussels in European top ten...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Online growth sees 16,000 new jobs for supermarket giant Tesco
    Traces of poison found in blood of Russian opposition leader Navalny
    Lufthansa wants Covid-19 test results from passengers who can’t wear masks
    Researchers document first case of coronavirus re-infection
    Marc Van Ranst: ‘Brussels in European top ten for fastest-growing Covid-19 clusters’
    Coronavirus plasma treatment ‘not without danger’, Belgian expert says
    European Commission proposes €7.8 billion in coronavirus funds for Belgium
    Weather report: cold and wet week ahead for Belgium
    Belgium faces 400 new daily coronavirus cases when schools restart
    Two Belgians arrested in Spain suspected of being hitmen
    Two opposition leaders arrested in Belarus following mass protests
    Belgian couple stuck in Aruba for six months because of lockdown
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: ‘fascists have no place’ in police, airport minister says
    Coronavirus: Belgium will begin testing nursing home staff preventatively
    Belgium in Brief: What Happens When The Holidaymakers Return ?
    Covid-19 situation ‘still favourable’ in Belgian nursing homes despite recent outbreaks
    Belgium’s biggest swingers club closes after reopening for three days
    Coronavirus: drones fly over Brussels food market to ‘better identify’ offenders
    Three explosions in Antwerp may be related to drug gang conflict
    Marc Van Ranst threatened in Mechelen station
    View more
    Share article:

    Weather report: cold and wet week ahead for Belgium

    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    After a heat wave at the beginning of August, rain is coming back to Belgium, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) reports on Monday.

    Showers will be intense locally on Monday afternoon and can include some thunder.

    The temperature is also dropping, not rising above 16°C to 18°C in the Ardennes, 19°C at sea and 20 or 22°C elsewhere. Moderate winds are also forecast. The evening will be cloudy, but the sky will clear overnight, only for the clouds to return again on Tuesday morning. The temperature will drop to between 10°C and 15°C during the night.

    Rain will fall intermittently on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will reach 17°C in the Hautes Fagnes, and 22 or 23°C in Belgian Lorraine, in the Campine and in the big cities. The wind will be moderate inland, then quite strong in the early evening with gusts up to 60 km/h, or even 70 km/h at the sea. The wind will strengthen again at dawn and, on the coast, 90 km/h gusts are expected.

    On Wednesday, after a wet morning, the sky will clear in the afternoon. It will still be windy and maximum temperatures will range from 16°C to 21°C.

    Thursday will generally be calmer but temperatures will stay around the same values.

    The Brussels Times