Weather report: cold and wet week ahead for Belgium

After a heat wave at the beginning of August, rain is coming back to Belgium, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) reports on Monday.

Showers will be intense locally on Monday afternoon and can include some thunder.

The temperature is also dropping, not rising above 16°C to 18°C in the Ardennes, 19°C at sea and 20 or 22°C elsewhere. Moderate winds are also forecast. The evening will be cloudy, but the sky will clear overnight, only for the clouds to return again on Tuesday morning. The temperature will drop to between 10°C and 15°C during the night.

Rain will fall intermittently on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will reach 17°C in the Hautes Fagnes, and 22 or 23°C in Belgian Lorraine, in the Campine and in the big cities. The wind will be moderate inland, then quite strong in the early evening with gusts up to 60 km/h, or even 70 km/h at the sea. The wind will strengthen again at dawn and, on the coast, 90 km/h gusts are expected.

On Wednesday, after a wet morning, the sky will clear in the afternoon. It will still be windy and maximum temperatures will range from 16°C to 21°C.

Thursday will generally be calmer but temperatures will stay around the same values.

The Brussels Times