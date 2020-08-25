Storm Francis: 90km/h winds expected in Belgium tonight...

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a code yellow for heavy winds in Belgium, and even a code orange at the coast.

The expected heavy winds are the result of storm Francis, which is currently over the British Isles.

Storm Francis “will move on to Denmark in the course of next night,” said weatherman Bram Verbruggen. “The eye of the storm will miss our country,” he said, adding that it would nevertheless be windy from this evening until tomorrow morning, with the warnings ensuing.

Maak kennis met zomerstorm FRANCIS.

Francis zal vanavond, vannacht en morgenvoormiddag voor veel wind zorgen. Rukwinden tot 90 km/u aan zee.

Wat los ligt, leg je best vast. Parkeren doe je beter niet onder een boom.@vrtnws @vrtnwslive #StormFrancis pic.twitter.com/6HB7k8uxyp — Bram Verbruggen (@meteoBram) August 25, 2020

Translation: Meet summer storm FRANCIS. Francis will cause a lot of wind this evening, tonight and tomorrow morning. Gust winds up to 90 km/h at the coast. It is best to fix what is loose. It is better not to park under a tree.

With a code yellow, “a lot of wind is expected, with the possibility of local nuisance or damage and some inconvenience to traffic. Be vigilant,” the RMI explained on its website. Gust winds of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour are possible in a code-yellow situation.

Meanwhile, the coast, with its orange code, faces “a great deal of wind,” which can lead to “(significant) damage or nuisance on a larger scale and serious disruption to traffic. Be prepared and follow the advice of the competent authorities.” Winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour can be expected in this situation.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

