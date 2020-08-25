   
Antwerp city council’s security committee will debate drug violence in September
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As a result of the recent wave of grenade attacks and shootings, the Antwerp city council decided today to hold a thematic debate in September in the City Council’s Security Committee.

    The various people in charge, such as the federal judicial police, will be invited, the cabinet of Mayor Bart De Wever (N-VA) said.

    On Tuesday, the Green Party had come up with the proposal to convene a thematic session on the drugs approach of the city, the federal government and the judicial services. The party believes that the promised cooperation of the police services should be strengthened and made more efficient.

    After having been in contact with various political groups in the municipal council, De Wever decided that there would be a thematic session on the subject next month.

    As soon as the coronavirus measures allow, De Wever wants to visit the inhabitants of the affected neighbourhoods, as he did before the outbreak of the corona crisis.

