   
De Crem: Jambon knew about Charleroi Airport death in 2018
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Latest News:
De Crem: Jambon knew about Charleroi Airport death...
22% of August infections likely came from holidaymakers...
Social distancing in Brussels’ cultural venues reduced to...
Ghent man bites bus driver for warning over...
Belgium in Brief: Further From 10,000 Deaths Than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    De Crem: Jambon knew about Charleroi Airport death in 2018
    22% of August infections likely came from holidaymakers
    Social distancing in Brussels’ cultural venues reduced to 1 metre
    Ghent man bites bus driver for warning over face mask
    Belgium in Brief: Further From 10,000 Deaths Than Before
    Fewer than 1 in 2 Belgian companies can use temporary unemployment from September
    121 deaths scrapped from Belgium’s Covid-19 total as Flanders fixes errors
    Hospitality employment returned to pre-pandemic levels in July
    Rise in stress and insomnia as Belgians scrap holidays amid pandemic: survey
    Amazon announces ban of ‘Zwarte Piet’ term
    Covid-19: Where to get tested in Brussels
    Pandemic means one in three drivers likely to buy a car online
    Belgian average drops slightly, 490 new coronavirus infections per day
    Germany extends temporary unemployment system until the end of 2021
    Brussels Airlines to require negative Covid test to fly without a mask 
    Belgium scraps hundreds of Covid-19 deaths after rest home recount
    Princess Eléonore must change schools because of address rules
    Storm Francis: 88 km/h winds recorded
    New Covid-19 infections rise in Brussels as national average keeps dropping
    Only four in ten tourists returning from red zones get tested
    View more
    Share article:

    De Crem: Jambon knew about Charleroi Airport death in 2018

    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Pieter De Crem (left) and Koen Geens. © Bruno Fahy, Belga

    Jan Jambon, federal home affairs minister at the time of the death in police custody of Jozef Chovanec, was made aware of the incident days after it happened, according to the current minister Pieter De Crem.

    De Crem, together with justice minister Koen Geens (both CD&V) was appearing before the joint home affairs and justice committee of the federal parliament, called at short notice to enquire into the death, which took place at Charleroi Airport in 2018.

    The death of Chovanec came to light last week when video surfaced of the heavy-handed reaction by airport police when the man, a Slovakian national, became agitated and had to be restrained. Prior to his arrest, Chovanec had been ordered to leave the aircraft he had boarded after pushing a steward.

    The revelation led to two senior police officers being moved to other duties until an investigation, started shortly after the events in question, is completed.

    Members of the committee wanted to know, among other things, how it is possible nobody including senior police officers and politicians were unaware of what had gone on at Charleroi.

    De Crem, appearing first, pointed out he had not been home affairs minister – in charge of the police – at the time of the incident, and in fact only took over in December 2018 when Jambon’s party N-VA quit the government of Charles Michel.

    Since then, he went on, he had not been informed of the case, and had no knowledge of camera footage.

    The arrest of Chovanec took place on 25 February 2018, and the federal police were informed the following day, De Crem said. His wife contacted the Slovakian embassy on 26 February after he was admitted to hospital. Chovanec died in hospital on 27 February.

    And at around the same time, he said, Jambon had been brought up to speed.

    My predecessor had contact with the Slovak ambassador in 2018 during which the death of Mr Chovanec was discussed. My predecessor’s chief of staff also received a report from the protocol department of the foreign affairs ministry about their contacts with the ambassador.”

    De Crem told the committee that Philippe Goffin (MR), minister for foreign affairs, had received the Slovakian ambassador in July 2018, who informed him in the course of their conversation that he (the ambassador) had already been in contact with Jambon and discussed Chovanec’s death. A report of the conversation was later passed to Jambon’s chief of staff.

    Last week Jambon denied any knowledge of the matter, and his spokesperson posted on Twitter that Jambon “had never heard anything about the Charleroi incident until the reporting of the last few days”.

    At the time of writing, the committee proceedings were continuing, with justice minister Koen Geens due to speak and answer questions.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times