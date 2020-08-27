   
Youth summer camps: food poisoning down by 75% this year
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 August, 2020
Latest News:
Cologne cancels celebrated Christmas market...
Schools urged to keep doors and windows ‘wide...
Hundreds of medical experts question Belgium’s coronavirus policy...
Germany extends ban on public access to football...
Anti-snoring company will launch IPO on Euronext in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 August 2020
    Cologne cancels celebrated Christmas market
    Schools urged to keep doors and windows ‘wide open’ to cut risk of Covid-19 infection
    Hundreds of medical experts question Belgium’s coronavirus policy in 2 open letters
    Germany extends ban on public access to football stadiums
    Anti-snoring company will launch IPO on Euronext in September
    Massive illegal streaming service shut down by EU agency
    Coronavirus ‘regaining ground’ in France, PM says
    AstraZeneca exempted from liability clause for coronavirus vaccine
    Youth summer camps: food poisoning down by 75% this year
    Belgium in Brief: The Tables Turn Again
    Brussels firefighters pelted with glass bottles in Molenbeek last night
    EU scraps Brexit discussions from upcoming meeting
    Dutch study shows no benefits from hydroxychloroquine
    Coronavirus: Flanders struggles to assemble mobile teams to tackle local outbreaks
    Belgian average decreases further, 492 new coronavirus infections per day
    Dutch rail will slash journey time on Amsterdam-Brussels line by 2024
    Diesel prices to drop on Friday
    Marc Van Ranst faces lawsuit over ‘reckless statements’
    Belgium will receive 7.5 million coronavirus vaccines, De Block says
    Chovanec affair: Jambon ‘has no recollection’ of being informed
    View more
    Share article:

    Youth summer camps: food poisoning down by 75% this year

    Thursday, 27 August 2020
    Stock photo © PxHere

    The federal food safety agency (FASFC) intervened twice in the course of this summer to deal with outbreaks of food poisoning at youth camps, the agency reports today.

    That is one-quarter of the number of similar events in each of the previous three years.

    For years, the FASFC has been conducting awareness-raising campaigns about summer camps aimed at young people and their leaders,” the organisation says in a press release.

    “But even when all precautions are taken, a food incident can occur. In that case, the inspectors of the FASFC go on site to find out the cause of the collective infection and to prevent other children from becoming ill as well.”

    That involves taking a history of the latest meals eaten by campers, as well as examining where food and water come from and how food is being stored. Leftovers are taken for analysis, as are any available samples from those affected.

    The intervention is also an opportunity to repeat the agency’s food and general hygiene advice. And hygiene advice in general may have helped contribute to the very low number of poisoning cases this year.

    Without wishing to draw a scientific conclusion, two factors can explain this positive outcome,” the agency says.

    The support and training of the FASFC and other bodies on good hygiene practices that are bearing fruit, in combination with a responsible management team. And the increased attention to hygiene measures in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

    Youth camps, the agency explains, do not come under the umbrella of FASFC’s routine inspection duties, but the agency does provide training on request.

    That way everyone can fully enjoy their summer camp. We don’t want to turn them into sterile laboratories, but we do teach them the essential reflexes to prevent incidents.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times