   
Coronavirus: Almost 50,000 people returned to Belgium from red zones in August
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
Latest News:
Messi looking to join Manchester City...
UN wants more women in peacekeeping...
Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: minister to tell...
Belgian police track and trace fake corona news...
RTBF sacks whistle-blower who revealed CEO’s salary...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 29 August 2020
    Messi looking to join Manchester City
    UN wants more women in peacekeeping
    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: minister to tell his side of the story
    Belgian police track and trace fake corona news
    RTBF sacks whistle-blower who revealed CEO’s salary
    Coronavirus: Almost 50,000 people returned to Belgium from red zones in August
    Belgium’s daily average of new coronavirus cases falls to 445
    Social distance in cultural events reduced to one metre
    ‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born
    Social distancing rules ‘based on outdated science’, study suggests
    Mandatory face masks for primary school children ‘not a good idea’
    Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in supermarket
    ‘Challenge’ for Belgium as it reopens school amid pandemic
    ‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition
    Nearly 1 in 2 Belgian businesses fear bankruptcy
    Rescue ship financed by artist Banksy saves 89 migrants
    New Child Focus app recruits public help with missing children
    Slovakia to require Belgians to quarantine upon arrival
    Last Thalys out of Paris
    Frans Hals painting worth €15 million stolen a third time
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Almost 50,000 people returned to Belgium from red zones in August

    Saturday, 29 August 2020
    © Belga

    Close to 50,000 travellers entered Belgium after staying for over two days in a region coded red for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in August, according to figures released on Friday by the Public Health Department.

    Anyone staying for more than 48 hours abroad needs to fill in a passenger locator form on entering Belgium. Since the 1st of August, a total of 1,114,148 such forms were filled in, according to the Public Health Department.

    Of these 49,761 were submitted by travellers coming back from a red zone after a stay of over two days, which automatically means compulsory quarantining and testing. Each received a text message containing a QR code and information on reporting to a testing centre, as part of the effort to contain the virus.

    According to the public health institute, Sciensano, people returning from trips abroad made up 22% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

    The Brussels Times