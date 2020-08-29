Coronavirus: Almost 50,000 people returned to Belgium from red zones in August

Close to 50,000 travellers entered Belgium after staying for over two days in a region coded red for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in August, according to figures released on Friday by the Public Health Department.

Anyone staying for more than 48 hours abroad needs to fill in a passenger locator form on entering Belgium. Since the 1st of August, a total of 1,114,148 such forms were filled in, according to the Public Health Department.

Of these 49,761 were submitted by travellers coming back from a red zone after a stay of over two days, which automatically means compulsory quarantining and testing. Each received a text message containing a QR code and information on reporting to a testing centre, as part of the effort to contain the virus.

According to the public health institute, Sciensano, people returning from trips abroad made up 22% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

The Brussels Times