Another grenade was discovered in the Antwerp district of Deurne around last night, Antwerp police has announced.

The grenade was seized by a specialised explosives team.

The grenade was found at Van Amstelstraat, not far from the spot of another grenade discovered earlier in the week, in what police believe is linked to the drug world.

Police temporarily closed the street last night but did not evacuate residents.

The Brussels Times