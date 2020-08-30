   
    Belgium’s new coronavirus cases continue to go down

    Sunday, 30 August 2020
    © Belga

    An average of 437 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Saturday.

    The trend of new infections per day decreased by 15%, over the 7-day period from 20 to 26 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium has been decreasing for several days in a row.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 84,599. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 20 to 26 August, the authorities recorded an average of 15 new hospital admissions per day, compared to the daily average of 28 new patients the week before.

    In total, 230 patients are currently in hospital, 23 fewer than yesterday. Of those, 72 are in the intensive care unit, five fewer than yesterday. And in ICU, 42 patients are on a respirator – two fewer than yesterday.

    Six patients were admitted to hospital yesterday, and 21 were discharged.

    An average number of 4.1 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is a decrease of 57% compared to the average of the week before.

    The daily number of new deaths has been going down steadily for the past week. The highest daily number in August was 13 deaths on 11 August – the highest since June 22. This period was being described as the second wave of the epidemic in Belgium.

    However the Sciensano dashboard offers a reminder of how the current situation compares to the first wave. On 8 April, the number of deaths on a single day peaked at 321. And week 15, beginning on April 12, was the deadliest week so far, with 1,978 deaths – one-fifth of all of the Covid-19 deaths in Belgium.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,891five more than yesterday.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

    The Brussels Times