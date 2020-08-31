Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to 430 per day

An average of 430 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Monday.

The trend of new infections per day decreased by 14%, over the 7-day period from 21 to 27 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is continuing its decreasing trend.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 85,042. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 21 to 27 August, the authorities recorded an average of 15 new hospital admissions per day, which is a strong decrease compared to the daily average of 24 new patients the week before.

In total, 233 patients are currently in hospital, of which 71 are in the intensive care unit.

An average number of 4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is also a decrease compared to the daily average of 8 the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,894.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

