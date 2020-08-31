   
Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to 430 per day
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 31 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to...
Brussels moves to ban dolphin keeping in the...
Coronavirus: Brussels records drop in new weekly cases...
Wilmès ready to resign without majority backing...
Back to school in September: here’s what else...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to 430 per day
    Brussels moves to ban dolphin keeping in the region
    Coronavirus: Brussels records drop in new weekly cases at the weekend
    Wilmès ready to resign without majority backing
    Back to school in September: here’s what else is new from Tuesday
    Israel holds secret talks with Arab leaders on normalising ties
    Belgium gives official status for close caregivers
    Chinese Foreign Minister sees investment pact with EU possible this year
    Barcelona can demand €700 million for Messi, La Liga rules
    Lebanon: Hezbollah ready to discuss a new political pact proposed
    New report outlines how coronavirus ravaged Belgium’s care homes
    Over half of Lebanon’s population could be short of food by yearend, UN says
    Banksy asylum boat passengers evacuated
    40% of summer sales stocks remain unsold: ‘People do not dare to consume’
    School in Belgium now compulsory from the age of 5
    Protesters in Liège demonstrate against racism and police brutality
    European foreign ministers discuss more sanctions against Belarus and Turkey
    Hamilton favourite to win the 65th Belgian F1 Grand Prix
    Belgium’s new coronavirus cases continue to go down
    Close to 40,000 people in anti-corona protests in Berlin
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to 430 per day

    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 430 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Monday.

    The trend of new infections per day decreased by 14%, over the 7-day period from 21 to 27 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is continuing its decreasing trend.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 85,042. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 21 to 27 August, the authorities recorded an average of 15 new hospital admissions per day, which is a strong decrease compared to the daily average of 24 new patients the week before.

    Related News:

     

    In total, 233 patients are currently in hospital, of which 71 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is also a decrease compared to the daily average of 8 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,894.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times