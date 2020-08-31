Belgium sees increase in hostility towards cyclists...

Motorists are becoming more hostile towards cyclists since the start of the coronavirus crisis, according to various groups for cyclists.

There are even anti-cyclist groups on Facebook calling for physical violence, NewMobility reported.

“Some friends have joined these groups to see what’s what,” said Valentin Thielemans, a cyclist and admin of a mountain bike group on Facebook. These groups have “photos and posts gratifying violence toward two-wheelers,” according to NewMobility, “with some keyboard warriors even boasting some ridiculous and dangerous feats.”

Belgian triathlete and world champion Alexandra Tondeur said that she keeps “getting grazed. I’ve had people smash their mirrors on my bike before. Every week, I get slammed.”

The violent drivers are “just one or two nutcases coming home or going to work who want to gain a few seconds by taking reckless risks,” Tondeur said.

Tondeur noticed the situation getting worse since the Covid-19 crisis, for which “the increasing number of bicycles on the road could be an explanation,” according to NewMobility.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times