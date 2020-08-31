Belgium sees increase in hostility towards cyclists
Credit: Pixabay
Motorists are becoming more hostile towards cyclists since the start of the coronavirus crisis, according to various groups for cyclists.
There are even anti-cyclist groups on Facebook calling for physical violence, NewMobility reported.
“Some friends have joined these groups to see what’s what,” said Valentin Thielemans, a cyclist and admin of a mountain bike group on Facebook. These groups have “photos and posts gratifying violence toward two-wheelers,” according to NewMobility, “with some keyboard warriors even boasting some ridiculous and dangerous feats.”