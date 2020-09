Belgium’s federal police will open a disciplinary investigation if they can confirm that their officers made racist comments on Facebook, it said on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the news site Apache reported on a private Facebook group for active and retired police officers in which racist language is used and violence is glorified.

Related Articles

The federal police still has to investigate whether any of their officers are also members of the Facebook group. “We have to identify them first,” a spokesman said Monday afternoon. They added that ”simply being a member of a Facebook group does not violate our code of ethics.”

“If members of the federal police have published racist statements, we will open a disciplinary investigation, based on our code of ethics, which is valid 24 hours a day, seven days a week, also on social networks.”

The Brussels Times