   
Belgian average continues to decrease, 438 new coronavirus cases per day
Wednesday, 02 September, 2020
Belgian average continues to decrease, 438 new coronavirus cases per day
    Wednesday, 02 September 2020
    Belgian average continues to decrease, 438 new coronavirus cases per day

    Wednesday, 02 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 438.3 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.

    The trend of new infections per day decreased by 12% over the 7-day period from 23 to 29 August. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is continuing its decreasing trend.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 85,487. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 26 August to 1 September, the authorities recorded an average of 15.1 new hospital admissions per day, a decrease of 33% compared to the daily average of 20.6 in the week before.

    In total, 226 patients are currently in hospital, of which 68 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is also a decrease compared to the daily average of 7 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,897.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times