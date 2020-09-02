KU Leuven has once again been named as the best university in Belgium, according to the 17th edition of the ranking of the British magazine Times Higher Education.

The universities of Ghent and Antwerp also appear in the top 200, which saw Oxford University remains at the top of the ranking of 1,300 universities in 92 countries.

Just like last year, KU Leuven ranks 45th on the list, making it the only Belgian university in the top 100. The University of Ghent, at 123rd place last year, is now closer to the top, ranking 103rd. The University of Antwerp is also making a leap forward, jumping from 198th to 170th place.

The Catholic University of Leuven (UCL), however, has fallen slightly to 164th, down from 152nd last year.

No other Belgian universities made it into the top 200, meaning there is only a range offered for their positions. The Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) is between 201st and 250th place, the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) is between 251st and 300th place and the universities of Liège and Hasselt are in the 351st-400th position.

On a global scale, Oxford University finished first for the fifth consecutive time, ahead of Stanford University. It was followed by three other American institutions: Harvard, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Cambridge (United Kingdom) finished sixth this year, down three places from the last ranking.

The Brussels Times