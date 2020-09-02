   
Spain becomes red travel zone for Belgians from Friday
Wednesday, 02 September, 2020
    Spain becomes red travel zone for Belgians from Friday

    Wednesday, 02 September 2020
    Credit: Pikist

    With the exception of Tenerife, all of Spain will become from a red zone for travellers from Belgium from Friday, according to the latest update by Belgium’s Foreign Affairs website.

    Travellers returning from Spain later than Friday 4:00 PM must be tested and quarantined for 14 days. The change is due to the increasing number of infections in Spain.

    Previously, many regions in the country had already been coloured red, but this will apply to almost the whole of Spain from the end of the week. Only Tenerife will remain an orange zone.

    This also means that non-essentials and tourist travel to Spain will no longer be allowed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times