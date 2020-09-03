   
Coronavirus: New advisory body, but who are they?
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 September, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: New advisory body, but who are they?...
Spain becomes red travel zone for Belgians from...
City of Ghent expands face mask obligation from...
Brussels sees 44% more cyclists as schools restart...
Thousands of protesters demand resignation of Bulgarian government...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Coronavirus: New advisory body, but who are they?
    Spain becomes red travel zone for Belgians from Friday
    City of Ghent expands face mask obligation from next week
    Brussels sees 44% more cyclists as schools restart
    Thousands of protesters demand resignation of Bulgarian government
    Swedish parents lock up kids for months for fear of coronavirus
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: widow accuses Belgian officials of ‘cover up’
    KU Leuven named best University in Belgium, 45th in the World
    Increasing number of Brussels red-zone travellers get tested
    Reuzegom: what happened during Belgium’s deadly student hazing?
    Summer youth camps were mostly spared from coronavirus
    Smurfs fresco at Brussels central station collapses
    Cross-border couples call on Belgium to relax ‘discriminatory’ rules
    Flemish contact tracers will start calling red zone returnees from Friday
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Delivers On 12 Free Train Rides
    Scotland announces plans for new independence referendum
    Women Bike the City: new fresco seeks to boost female cycling in Brussels
    Crisis Centre: tips to avoid coronavirus this school year
    Charleroi arrest: images surfaced on day of fatal incident
    Belgian average continues to decrease, 438 new coronavirus cases per day
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: New advisory body, but who are they?

    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Dr Erika Vlieghe, memeber of a new, and already disputed, advisory body. © Belga

    The government will now be advised by a new body on all things relating to Covid-19, but who are they?

    The GEES – the group of experts advising on the exit strategy from the lockdown – is since July no more. In its places come the Celeval – the evaluation cell.

    The cell is headed by Tom Auwers, the civil servant who heads the public health ministry of Maggie De Block (Open VLD), who previously represented her in the GEES.

    This is the group that will have to teach us how to live with the virus,” he told De Standaard. “We will meet several times a week to assist the government as best we can.”

    Also returning from the GEES is its chair, Professor Erika Vlieghe, an infectious diseases specialist from the Antwerp university hospital who on several occasions expressed dismay at the way the national security council, which was in charge of introducing measures intended to control the spread of Covid-19, decided not to follow the advice of the scientists.

    She will be joined by Karine Moykens, who heads the nation’s contact tracing task force. To describe the problems of the contact tracing operation as teething troubles would be an understatement.

    Six months into a health crisis, the system is having trouble operating correctly when a large proportion of people who ought to be returning from holiday into quarantine just decide not to bother, and nothing happens.

    Originally, Johnny Thijs was asked to join the Cell to represent the business world. Thijs was CEO of Bpost until 2013, after a career with Côte-d’Or and Interbrew, the forerunner of AB InBev.

    However he turned the offer down, before rethinking and discussing with Auwers. He now takes up what the business world complains is an under-representation of the economic interests of the country in favour of the scientists.

    That imbalance was described by Danny Van Assche, director of Unizo, which represents the self-employed, as “totally unacceptable”.

    Economic concerns are not being taken into account at all,” Van Assche said. “In a country with minus 11% growth, that’s insane.”

    Thijs will also to a degree find support from Professor Lieven Annemans, who lectures in health-sector economics at the university of Ghent and the Free University of Brussels (VUB).

    Four places around the table are intended for people who are not already public faces.

    Bart Raeymaekers is director-general of the national crisis centre. Pedro Falcon in director-general of health care at the ministry of Maggie De Block. Sophie Quollin is head of the health institute Sciensano, which produces the daily figures of Covid infections, hospitalisation and deaths. And Christian Wouters is the representative of federal home affairs minister Pieter De Crem (CD&V).

    The list also includes Ariane Bazan, professor of clinical psychology at the Free University of Brussels (ULB) and Vinciane Morel, spokesperson for the Alliance of Belgian Event Federations.

    Also, Marius Gilbert, principal researcher for the National Fund for Scientific Research at the ULB, and Frédérique Jacobs, head of the infectious diseases department at the Brussels Erasmus hospital.

    Four seats remain to be filled, reserved for representatives of the regions of Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia, as well as the German-speaking community.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times