Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium passed medicine entrance exams

The entrance exam for medicine and dentistry studies, which was taken by 4,025 candidates last Friday, was passed by 787 students, announced the academy that organises the test on Thursday.

The success rate of this first edition of next school year amounts to 19.55%, a low figure, according to the Academy of Research and Higher Education (Ares), but similar to recent years.

Dentistry and medicine are subject to quotas in Belgium: non-residents cannot represent more than 30% of the students in these fields.

In dentistry, however, this proportion has been exceeded. The 25 non-residents who passed the examination had to be ranked, so that only 20 students remained. In medicine, less than 30% of those who passed do not reside in Belgium, so the jury did not have to resort to the ranking procedure.

Of the 787 laureates, 720 are admitted to medical studies and 67 to dentistry.

The exam consists of 120 multiple-choice questions covering eight subjects: four scientific (chemistry, biology, physics and mathematics) and four relating to communication and critical analysis of information (reasoning, communication, ethics and empathy).

To pass, a minimum of 8/20 must be achieved in each of the subjects and an average of 10/20 for both parts.

Those who did not pass or were unable to take the test on 28 August will have a second chance on 12 September.

This is not a resit, however, as the marks obtained in the first edition cannot be carried over.

The test, for which registration is open from Wednesday until 5 September, will take place in the same way as the first edition, in a decentralised manner, at the universities of Liège, Leuven, Brussels, Mons and Namur.

