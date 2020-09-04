   
Escaped prisoner recaptured after nine months on the run
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 September, 2020
Latest News:
Escaped prisoner recaptured after nine months on the...
Hugging nursing home residents during visits allowed again...
Belgian parents challenge face mask obligation in secondary...
Nato ambassadors meet to discuss Navalny poisoning...
Belgian PM sees positive signals for government formation...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 September 2020
    Escaped prisoner recaptured after nine months on the run
    Hugging nursing home residents during visits allowed again from Monday
    Belgian parents challenge face mask obligation in secondary schools
    Nato ambassadors meet to discuss Navalny poisoning
    Belgian PM sees positive signals for government formation
    War on drugs: Antwerp launches ‘largest security operation in 20 years’ 
    Bodies of five children found in apartment in Germany
    30% of Belgians not in favour of getting coronavirus vaccine
    Navalny poisoning didn’t happen, Lukashenko claims
    Conductors counting passengers should not delay trains, SNCB says
    Tihange 2 nuclear reactor does not need to be shut down, court rules
    Belgium considers shortening mandatory quarantine period
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate custody death of Slovak man
    Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium passed medicine entrance exams
    MEPs: EU needs to spend more on civil protection in case of emergencies
    Brussels sees first significant annual rise in unemployment since Covid-19 crisis
    Revealed: Deputy PM’s company made €300,000 from public contracts
    Four Belgian coronavirus experts are under police protection, Van Ranst says
    Belgium’s contact tracing app will be ready this month
    Belgium in Brief: Getting Out Of Spain
    View more
    Share article:

    Escaped prisoner recaptured after nine months on the run

    Friday, 04 September 2020
    Turnhout prison. © Belga

    Police in Limburg have reported the arrest of Oualid Sekkaki, aged 26, who escaped from the prison in Turnhout in December last year.

    Sekkaki was one of four prisoners who escaped, apparently by climbing from the top of a five-metre wall topped with electrified barbed wire.

    Three of the prisoners were recaptured quickly, leaving only Sekkaki and one Abderrahim Baghat (38) at large. Baghat was tracked down in January, after the search for the two men had been suspended.

    Sekkaki was serving time for the wounding of another man by gunshot. He was previously convicted of an attempted home invasion at the home of singer and TV presenter Walter Grootaers, and trafficking in 25,000 ecstasy tablets.

    He was arrested finally by traffic police in Lummen in Limburg, having been trailed over the last few days by the FAST team of fugitive hunters, on the orders of the Antwerp prosecutor’s office. He is now locked up in Hasselt prison.

    Oualid Sekkaki is from a notorious family of prison escape artists. His older brother Ashraf made multiple escapes from a youth detention facility in Mol while still a teenager, and once made a daring escape from the courtyard of the prison in Bruges with the help of a helicopter hijacked by a confederate.

    While Oualid remained at large, Turnhout police received a postcard apparently mailed in Thailand and purporting to send the best wishes from Sekkaki. The feeling then was that it was a ruse to suggest he had escaped the country. However the question of where and how he managed to remain on the run for so long remains unanswered.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times