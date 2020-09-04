   
New photo gives ‘indisputable proof’ that the lynx has returned to Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 September, 2020
Latest News:
New photo gives ‘indisputable proof’ that the lynx...
Belgians urged to donate extra blood after summer...
Probe launched after construction company dumps sludge in...
Research: Road asphalt can pollute more than the...
Ryanair promo makes stopover Charleroi-Zaventem flight cheaper than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 September 2020
    New photo gives ‘indisputable proof’ that the lynx has returned to Belgium
    Belgians urged to donate extra blood after summer
    Probe launched after construction company dumps sludge in Sonian Forest
    Research: Road asphalt can pollute more than the cars that drive on it
    Ryanair promo makes stopover Charleroi-Zaventem flight cheaper than train
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s steady decrease slows down
    Escaped prisoner recaptured after nine months on the run
    Hugging nursing home residents during visits allowed again from Monday
    Belgian parents challenge face mask obligation in secondary schools
    Nato ambassadors meet to discuss Navalny poisoning
    Belgian PM sees positive signals for government formation
    War on drugs: Antwerp launches ‘largest security operation in 20 years’ 
    Bodies of five children found in apartment in Germany
    30% of Belgians not in favour of getting coronavirus vaccine
    Navalny poisoning didn’t happen, Lukashenko claims
    Conductors counting passengers should not delay trains, SNCB says
    Tihange 2 nuclear reactor does not need to be shut down, court rules
    Belgium considers shortening mandatory quarantine period
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate custody death of Slovak man
    Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium passed medicine entrance exams
    View more
    Share article:

    New photo gives ‘indisputable proof’ that the lynx has returned to Belgium

    Friday, 04 September 2020
    Credit: Maarten Cuvelier for Landschap/Facebook

    A wildlife camera has snatched a photo of a lynx in the Ardennes region of Belgium, with officials hailing it as the first concrete proof that the feline has returned to the country after nearly two centuries.

    The celebrated photo was captured on 27 August by Maarten Cuvelier, a volunteer at wildlife associations Landschap vzw and Welkom Wolf.

    Landschap said that Cuvelier’s photo “removed all doubts” of the presence of the large feline in the country, following decades years of reported sightings which officials could not conclusively confirm.

    EERSTE FOTO VAN LYNX IN BELGIËwww.welkomlynx.beEindelijk! Maar liefst 25 jaar zijn verstreken tussen de eerste…

    Posted by Landschap vzw on Thursday, September 3, 2020

    More than twenty-five (25!) years after the first reports of lynx in the Ardennes, there is now finally indisputable evidence of its presence there,” the agency wrote on Facebook,

    In a separate online statement that the photo brought “rock hard” evidence of the feline’s return to the country, but added it was unclear for how long it had returned to the territory.

    The lynx are the largest European feline is recognisable for its very short tail and its characteristic tufts of black hair at the tips of their ears.

    The photo in August was taken in the Ardennes region of Belgium, with officials saying the most recent sighting suggests that the feline has been in the area for years or “at lest regularly visits it.”

    “Its presence in Belgium may be a result of recent or even older reintroduction projects in Germany, where an estimated 140 lynx are already found again,” Landschap wrote.

    The Brussels Times