Belgians urged to donate extra blood after summer...

Having an extra supply of blood and plasma is more important than ever, now that various medical appointments are taking place in hospitals again, the Crisis Centre stressed during a press conference on Friday.

Traditionally, there are fewer donations of blood and plasma in the period right after the summer holidays, according to Yves Stevens, spokesperson for the National Crisis Centre.

“Blood is needed every day. However, this year, people with coronavirus symptoms, as well as those returning from orange or red travel zones are not allowed to donate, for at least two weeks,” Stevens said.

That is why the Red Cross is calling on everyone in Belgium who can, to make an appointment and come to their centres to donate blood and/or plasma, if they can.

“Measures have been taken to make sure that everything can happen safely,” he said. “You do not have to worry, and you could help a great deal.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times