   
Belgians urged to donate extra blood after summer
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgians urged to donate extra blood after summer...
Probe launched after construction company dumps sludge in...
Research: Road asphalt can pollute more than the...
Ryanair promo makes stopover Charleroi-Zaventem flight cheaper than...
Coronavirus: Belgium’s steady decrease slows down...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 September 2020
    Belgians urged to donate extra blood after summer
    Probe launched after construction company dumps sludge in Sonian Forest
    Research: Road asphalt can pollute more than the cars that drive on it
    Ryanair promo makes stopover Charleroi-Zaventem flight cheaper than train
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s steady decrease slows down
    Escaped prisoner recaptured after nine months on the run
    Hugging nursing home residents during visits allowed again from Monday
    Belgian parents challenge face mask obligation in secondary schools
    Nato ambassadors meet to discuss Navalny poisoning
    Belgian PM sees positive signals for government formation
    War on drugs: Antwerp launches ‘largest security operation in 20 years’ 
    Bodies of five children found in apartment in Germany
    30% of Belgians not in favour of getting coronavirus vaccine
    Navalny poisoning didn’t happen, Lukashenko claims
    Conductors counting passengers should not delay trains, SNCB says
    Tihange 2 nuclear reactor does not need to be shut down, court rules
    Belgium considers shortening mandatory quarantine period
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate custody death of Slovak man
    Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium passed medicine entrance exams
    MEPs: EU needs to spend more on civil protection in case of emergencies
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgians urged to donate extra blood after summer

    Friday, 04 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Having an extra supply of blood and plasma is more important than ever, now that various medical appointments are taking place in hospitals again, the Crisis Centre stressed during a press conference on Friday.

    Traditionally, there are fewer donations of blood and plasma in the period right after the summer holidays, according to Yves Stevens, spokesperson for the National Crisis Centre.

    “Blood is needed every day. However, this year, people with coronavirus symptoms, as well as those returning from orange or red travel zones are not allowed to donate, for at least two weeks,” Stevens said.

    That is why the Red Cross is calling on everyone in Belgium who can, to make an appointment and come to their centres to donate blood and/or plasma, if they can.

    “Measures have been taken to make sure that everything can happen safely,” he said. “You do not have to worry, and you could help a great deal.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times