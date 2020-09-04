   
Fatal Charleroi arrest: Belgian ambassador summoned by Slovak foreign minister
Friday, 04 September, 2020
    The Belgian ambassador to Slovakia was summoned by the Slovakian Foreign Minister, Ivan Korcok, in connection with the Chovanec case.

    The Slovakian Foreign Minister has already criticised the way Belgium conducted the investigation into the death of Jozef Chovanec at Charleroi airport in 2018.

    He has now summoned the Belgian ambassador, Ghislain d’Hoop, to Bratislava, according to reports by VRT which were confirmed by Foreign Affairs.

    “The ambassador has received a clear message from us that the necessary legal procedures should not take too long. The ambassador assured that the Belgian authorities will do their utmost to help the public prosecutor’s office to investigate the case as quickly as possible,” said Korcok.

    The Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Belgian ambassador visited the Slovak minister.

    According to them, there have already been various diplomatic contacts between Belgium and Slovakia regarding the Chovanec case, and the Belgian side fully understands the Slovak request for transparency in this case.

