Wilmès should stay on as PM, liberal leader says

Mouvement Reformateur (MR) President Georges-Louis Bouchez wants to maintain Sophie Wilmès as Prime Minister, in the interest of balance and because of her popularity in the south of the country, Bouchez said on Sunday.

The Vivaldi Coalition that is being put together will lean to the left, so it’s important in a central government to enable political balance to be respected, which would justify entrusting the reins of government to a liberal personality, the liberal party leader argued.

The seven-member coalition working on a new administration to replace Ms. Wilmès’ caretaker government, whose term ends on 16 September, is made up of parties whose colours represent the four seasons – orange for the CD&V, blue for MR and Open Vld, red for the socialist PS and sp.a, and green for Ecolo and Groen – hence its nickname of Vivaldi Coalition.

“We’re in a coalition in which there is a majority of leftist parliamentarians,” Bouchez said. “If, in addition to having a left-leaning government, we have a team leader who is on the left … you need to give guarantees to the liberals, who must be able to make their policies heard.”

The current Prime Minister is the person best suited for the function, according to the MR leader.

“In any other country in the world, maintaining Sophie Wilmès in office wouldn’t even be an issue,” he said. “When you look at the polls, she is way out in front among Francophones. It would be good to follow the wishes of the population from time to time,” he stressed, recalling that Ms. Wilmès is the first female head of Belgium’s federal government.

“She hasn’t managed the crisis badly when one sees the popular support she enjoys,” he added. “If it’s a modern government we want, she also qualifies for the post.”

Another ‘Vivaldi’ family, the Ecologists, also feels it has no shortage of qualified candidates for the post. “There is enough talent in Groen or Ecolo to see a Prime Minister emerge,” Ecolo Co-President Rajae Maouane argued. “If a Green can be the unanimous choice, we are ready to be of service.”

However, she is not opposed to maintaining Ms. Wilmès at the helm come 16 September. “It’s been a complicated period; she has managed it in a constructive and interesting manner,” Ms. Moauane said. “I’m speaking as a feminist here. One sees that countries where a woman was at the helm fared better.”

The Brussels Times