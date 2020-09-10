   
Explained: How a coronavirus vaccine would work
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 September, 2020
Latest News:
Ghent culture house Vooruit protests new name for...
Belgium to hand over remains of Congo’s murdered...
Explained: How a coronavirus vaccine would work...
Belgian average rises to 510 new coronavirus cases,...
Employees have a surplus in vacation days this...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 September 2020
    Ghent culture house Vooruit protests new name for socialist party
    Belgium to hand over remains of Congo’s murdered prime minister
    Explained: How a coronavirus vaccine would work
    Belgian average rises to 510 new coronavirus cases, 20 hospitalisations per day
    Employees have a surplus in vacation days this year due to coronavirus
    Central Station temporarily evacuated after reports of armed person
    New report finds infamous paedophile Dutroux remains danger to society
    Covid-19 infections mostly happen at work and at school, research shows
    Charles Michel wants to speed up procedure for sanctions against Belarus
    Orchestra conductor dies at rehearsal at Monnaie opera house
    Russia starts final trials for Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine
    No serious side effects in Belgian subjects for coronavirus vaccine so far
    Additional EU areas become red zones for Belgians from Friday
    Brussels Midi is Belgium’s most vandalised train station
    Lukashenko addresses early elections ‘in the margins’ of constitutional reform
    KU Leuven staff called on to test new coronavirus tracing app
    Brexit: Commission requests emergency meeting following ‘strong concerns’ over draft bill
    Coronavirus: Belgian rail releases app to avoid overcrowding in trains
    Belgian King Philippe and party presidents test negative for coronavirus
    JD Sports management forced Brussels store to open despite confirmed Covid-19 case
    View more
    Share article:

    Explained: How a coronavirus vaccine would work

    Thursday, 10 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As several candidate coronavirus vaccines have entered the last testing phases, Belgian health officials have stepped in to explain how an effective vaccine could work.

    The principle of it is to bring a person into contact with a particle of the virus, so they can build up a defence against the virus without becoming ill. “To be clear, that virus particle, which we call an antigen, is not alive,” said virologist Boudewijn Catry.

    In the case of Covid-19, this antigen is a protein that sticks out of the structure of the virus, like a thorn, also called a ‘spike’. This is the entry gate of the virus, against which a defence will then be built up.

    “This method is similar to how the flu vaccine is composed. After injection, our body will be able to react in two ways to combat the virus,” Catry said.

    On the one hand, the body reacts with antibodies, which will specifically neutralise the virus component. On the other hand, it trains the immune system to attack specific blood cells, to prevent further spread within the body.

    Related News:

     

    Not all types of vaccines offer the same kind of protection, however. “Sometimes it fully protects us, sometimes it only prevents the severity of the symptoms,” Catry explained, adding that it can also prevent us from infecting others.

    At the moment, it is not yet clear what type of protection the Covid-19 vaccines will offer, and for how long. “The vaccine against measles, for example, protects us for life. The flu vaccination must be renewed annually,” he added.

    International research into a potential vaccine is being completed more quickly than for other vaccines, Catry said, “but without taking any risks with regard to the sequence of the classic development phase.”

    Several vaccines have now reached the clinical phase with tests on humans. In the first phase, safety tests are carried out and the optimal dose is found in a few dozen people.

    In the second phase, the reaction in a few hundred test subjects is compared to the reaction in Covid-19 patients who have already recovered.

    “Then, in the third, crucial phase, we check whether people are protected if they have come into contact with the virus in the community,” said Catry. “We are talking about thousands of people, at this point.”

    Some of them receive a placebo, which is an injection without the vaccine in it. “That is how we get thorough evidence as to whether or not a vaccine really works,” Catry said.

    On Wednesday, the trials in the final stage of the AstraZeneca vaccine were halted after one person developed “a serious side effect.” An independent committee will now investigate whether the side effects are accidental or due to the candidate vaccine.

    “This proves, once again, that the correct procedures are followed and that the vaccine will only be on the market if it is safe and effective,” Catry said.

    The first vaccine in Belgium is expected in the spring, and the Federal Medicine Agency (FAMHP) will closely monitor its effectiveness and safety.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times