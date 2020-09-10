   
Wilmès stays in power, for now
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 September, 2020
Latest News:
Wilmès stays in power, for now...
‘No clusters’: work and school did not cause...
UK has ‘seriously damaged trust’ over Internal Market...
Brussels bars can extend their terraces until the...
Belgian flight forced to quarantine due to government...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 September 2020
    Wilmès stays in power, for now
    ‘No clusters’: work and school did not cause rise in figures, expert says
    UK has ‘seriously damaged trust’ over Internal Market Bill, EU says
    Brussels bars can extend their terraces until the end of the year
    Belgian flight forced to quarantine due to government error
    Russian vaccine: plausibility of trial results called into question
    Walloon government in talks for Belgian Legoland amusement park
    10:00 PM curfew could be introduced across Britain after Belgian success
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Slovakia wants special envoy to investigate custody death
    General practitioners face heavy workload as respiratory viruses increase
    European court: Flanders should overturn ban on ritual slaughter
    The greatest Belgian of all time: How a Belgian missionary in Hawaii became a national hero and saint
    ‘Does not apply to me’: Liberal party leader will not quarantine despite rules
    Recovering Russian opposition leader Navalny will get extra surveillance
    Belgium in Brief: Watch Out At Work
    Brussels taxis and Uber to face off in Court of Appeals on Friday
    Ghent culture house Vooruit protests new name for socialist party
    Belgium to hand over remains of Congo’s murdered prime minister
    Explained: How a coronavirus vaccine would work
    Coronavirus: Liechtenstein only travel zone still entirely green for Belgians
    View more
    Share article:

    Wilmès stays in power, for now

    Thursday, 10 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès caretaker government has been extended until Thursday 1 October, when she will seek the confidence of the House, instead of on Thursday 17 September.

    The presidents of the seven parties negotiating the formation of the next federal government have agreed on the extension, according to several sources close to the negotiators, reports the Belga press agency.

    The task of preformators Egbert Lachaert and Conner Rousseau, who have been appointed by the king to find a solution for Belgium’s federal government, should also be extended until 21 September, in order to reach a consensus on the identity of the future formator, who is set to become the next Prime Minister.

    A telephone conference with the King about the decision is scheduled for tomorrow, at the end of the morning.

    The Brussels Times