Wilmès stays in power, for now...

Belgium’s Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès caretaker government has been extended until Thursday 1 October, when she will seek the confidence of the House, instead of on Thursday 17 September.

The presidents of the seven parties negotiating the formation of the next federal government have agreed on the extension, according to several sources close to the negotiators, reports the Belga press agency.

The task of preformators Egbert Lachaert and Conner Rousseau, who have been appointed by the king to find a solution for Belgium’s federal government, should also be extended until 21 September, in order to reach a consensus on the identity of the future formator, who is set to become the next Prime Minister.

A telephone conference with the King about the decision is scheduled for tomorrow, at the end of the morning.

