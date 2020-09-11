Belgium records rapid rise in number of new coronavirus infections

An average of 547.4 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Friday.

The trend of new infections per day increased by 22% over the 7-day period from 1 to 7 September. This is the sixth day in a row that the average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium rises again.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 90,568. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 4 to 10 September, the authorities recorded an average of 22 new hospital admissions per day, an increase compared to the daily average of 15.7 in the week before. The number of new hospitalisations remains relatively low, but also continues to increase.

Related News:

In total, 249 patients are currently in hospital, which is 4 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 65 are in the intensive care unit, 6 more than yesterday.

An average number of 2.6 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is a decrease compared to the daily average of 3.1 the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,917.

Belgium’s reproduction number (R-number) is currently 1.25, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that one infected person infects more than one other person, and that the epidemic is growing.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times