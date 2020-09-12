   
No new climate plan if nuclear plants close in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 12 September, 2020
Latest News:
Greece: Police, migrants clash in Lesbos...
No new climate plan if nuclear plants close...
More warm, sunny weather expected in next few...
French police warns Yellow vest protesters ahead of...
Over 9,400 new cases in France since yesterday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 12 September 2020
    Greece: Police, migrants clash in Lesbos
    No new climate plan if nuclear plants close in Flanders
    More warm, sunny weather expected in next few days
    French police warns Yellow vest protesters ahead of Paris demonstrations
    Over 9,400 new cases in France since yesterday
    Intense sunset and sunrise are a result of California fires
    Bahrain-Israel: Egypt welcomes “historic” agreement
    Behind the French obsession with the Strasbourg Seat
    Covid-19: Merck will start testing vaccine in Belgium
    Covid-19: New cases up by almost 30%
    The heartbreak of Europe’s ‘sham marriages’
    Theo Hayez search volunteers win award in New South Wales
    WWF: Loss of biodiversity is a danger to human health
    Brussels pizza restaurant named 5th best in Europe
    Belgium to hand over remains of Congo’s murdered prime minister
    Belgian health care staff expect thousands to turn up at weekend protest
    Coronavirus: Lufthansa Group refunds 1,800 flight tickets per hour
    Belgium wants a federal government by 1 October
    Brussels Fire Brigade called to Greenpeace’s flame banner
    Anti-LGBTQI+ violence victims can now reach Brussels police via website
    View more
    Share article:

    No new climate plan if nuclear plants close in Flanders

    Saturday, 12 September 2020
    © Belga

    The Flemish Government would not adapt its climate plan if a new federal administration were to plan the closure of Belgium’s nuclear plants, Energy Minister Zuhal Demir warned on Saturday.

    Ms. Demir ((Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie, N-VA) was reacting during the “De Ochtend” programme on Radio 1 to a plan by the Ecolo party, which wants to close all nuclear plants by 2025.

    Such a move, she said, would in no way change her policy.

    “They need to take us into consideration,” the Energy Minister stressed. “If the Federal Government wishes to build gas plants, it needs to request authorisations from Flanders.”

    Ms. Demir did not seem to have any plans to cooperate with a possible Vivaldi government and is likely to stick to the Flemish coalition agreement.

    “We said the energy bill will not increase and I shall abide by that,” she said. “I shall defend the energy bill of Flemish families, small and medium-sized companies and industry.”

    The Brussels Times