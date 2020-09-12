No new climate plan if nuclear plants close in Flanders

The Flemish Government would not adapt its climate plan if a new federal administration were to plan the closure of Belgium’s nuclear plants, Energy Minister Zuhal Demir warned on Saturday.

Ms. Demir ((Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie, N-VA) was reacting during the “De Ochtend” programme on Radio 1 to a plan by the Ecolo party, which wants to close all nuclear plants by 2025.

Such a move, she said, would in no way change her policy.

“They need to take us into consideration,” the Energy Minister stressed. “If the Federal Government wishes to build gas plants, it needs to request authorisations from Flanders.”

Ms. Demir did not seem to have any plans to cooperate with a possible Vivaldi government and is likely to stick to the Flemish coalition agreement.

“We said the energy bill will not increase and I shall abide by that,” she said. “I shall defend the energy bill of Flemish families, small and medium-sized companies and industry.”

The Brussels Times