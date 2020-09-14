   
Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert warns
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert...
Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending...
Coronavirus – Belgium: New spike in infections causes...
Anderlecht beats Club Brugge, handing Kompany his first...
EU urges UK to fully implement Brexit deal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert warns
    Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending
    Coronavirus – Belgium: New spike in infections causes concern
    Anderlecht beats Club Brugge, handing Kompany his first win as manager
    EU urges UK to fully implement Brexit deal
    AstraZeneca resumes clinical vaccine trials
    Belarus: About 250 opposition demonstrators arrested
    Crucial EU-China summit faces challenges
    Covid-19: More than 600 new cases a day
    Global access to vaccine faces huge funding gap, says WHO
    Dalai Lama urges global leaders to do more on global warming
    Ryanair will cut twice as many jobs as expected in Belgium
    Protest in Brussels against execution of Navid Afkari in Iran
    Thousands expected at Demo for Health in Brussels
    It’s not just plastic: your jeans are polluting the Arctic
    Boris Johnson accuses EU of threatening Northern Ireland with food blockade
    Greece: Police, migrants clash in Lesbos
    No new climate plan if nuclear plants close in Flanders
    More warm, sunny weather expected in next few days
    French police warn Yellow vest protesters ahead of Paris demonstrations
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert warns

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium is about to start the second “mini” coronavirus wave of the summer, which can still be contained if authorities take appropriate measures, a state virologist said at the weekend.

    “We are undoubtedly in a dynamic which shows that we are at the threshold of the second mini-wave of the summer,” Yves Van Laethem of public health institute Sciensano said in a TV interview on Sunday evening.

    “We managed to gut the first one and to prevent it from becoming a full-blown second wave and we will strive to do the same for this second one too,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    Van Laethem’s statements follow a week which has seen the average number of new coronavirus cases climb steadily, hitting the 600-mark on Sunday.

    On average, between 3 and 9 September, the average number of new daily infections rose by 39%, while the average number of hospitalisations rose by 58% in the period of 6 to 9 September, compared to the previous 7-day stretch.

    Van Laethem said that the country would doubtless continue to see the number of cases push the daily average upwards, saying predictions by fellow virologist Marc Van Ranst that the country would be registering 1,000 new cases on average each day were not unlikely.

    “With the current numbers (…) we are undoubtedly going to go beyond 800 new daily cases [on average],” he said. “I don’t know if we will reach the 1,000 cases that [Van Ranst] predicted in around ten days’ time — but I think it’s more or less certain.”

    In order to contain this new surge in cases, Van Laethem said that what is needed is a “delicate alchemy” of measures for the long term, whose aim is to simplify living with the virus, and, at the same time, measures which can effectively keep the curve from continuing its climb.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times