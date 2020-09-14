   
Belgium experiences warmest 14 September in recorded history
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium experiences warmest 14 September in recorded history...
Google aims for zero carbon emissions by 2030...
Brussels police accused of ‘unacceptable’ violence at health...
Brussels’ special coronavirus committee will start on 25...
Recovered Covid-19 patients can become reinfected within the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Belgium experiences warmest 14 September in recorded history
    Google aims for zero carbon emissions by 2030
    Brussels police accused of ‘unacceptable’ violence at health care workers protest
    Brussels’ special coronavirus committee will start on 25 September
    Recovered Covid-19 patients can become reinfected within the year, research shows
    No new coronavirus measures this week despite rising figures
    Belgium in Brief: Should We Talk About Numbers?
    Coronavirus: Flemish secondary school first to activate code orange
    Brussels’ rising coronavirus numbers require emergency meeting, expert warns
    An urban safari in the ugliest city in the world
    Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November, WHO says
    Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from today
    Belgian daily average rises by over 200 new coronavirus cases in a week
    Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19 test results
    Brussels pupil becomes youngest student ever admitted into ULB
    Belgians bought a third more products online during Covid-19 crisis
    Fingerprint ID cards will be issued across Belgium by end of year
    Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on Sunday
    Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert warns
    Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium experiences warmest 14 September in recorded history

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    With a temperature of 30.2°C in the Uccle measurement station, Belgium is experiencing the warmest 14 September in the country since the start of the measurements.

    Never before has a tropical day been recorded so late in the year, announced David Denehauw, the head of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), on Twitter.

    “And that record may be raised again tomorrow, given the expectations,” he said. “The previous record of the latest 30 degrees was on 13 September 2016.”


    The record will likely be broken again tomorrow, as the RMI forecasts a temperature of 31°C on Tuesday.

    Despite the two tropical days, the heat will likely not develop into a new heatwave, according to the RMI. A heatwave requires five consecutive days with a maximum temperature of at least 25 degrees, three of which are over 30 degrees.

    The day after tomorrow, however, the temperature is expected to drop to 25 degrees, and approximately 21 degrees on Thursday and the rest of the week.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times