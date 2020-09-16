   
Belgium marks new EU areas as red travel zones from Friday
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
Belgium marks new EU areas as red travel...
Cross-border couples ask to suspend travel restrictions for...
5G rollout: provisional licences challenged in Brussels court...
‘Britain does not break treaties’: Von der Leyen...
Top police chief was on duty on night...
    Belgium marks new EU areas as red travel zones from Friday

    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    Amsterdam. Credit: Pxfuel

    Several new areas in the European Union, including Amsterdam, Vienna and Budapest, will become red zones for travellers from Belgium from Friday, according to the Foreign Affairs Department’s latest update.

    This means that Belgium will no longer allow non-essential travel to these areas, and being tested and quarantined upon return will be mandatory, from Friday 18 September at 4:00 PM.

    Hungary’s and Austria’s capital cities, Budapest and Vienna, will become red zones from Friday, as will the Dutch provinces North-Holland (which includes Amsterdam) and South-Holland (which includes Rotterdam and The Hague).

    Related News:

     

    In France, the departments of Aveyron, Gers, Ille-et-Vilaine, Indre-et-Loire, Isère, Loire, Maine-et-Loire, Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Puy-de-Dôme, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Pyrénées-Orientales, Sarthe, Seine-Maritime, Tarn-et-Garonne and Vienne will become red.

    For Croatian, the provinces of Virovitica-Podravina and Lika-Senj will turn red, and in the Czech Republic, the same goes for the Central Bohemian, Southwest, Northeast and Southeast Regions.

    In the United Kingdom, the region of North West England will become red, and in Switzerland, the canton of Vaud will as well.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times