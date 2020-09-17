De Lijn threatens strikes in October...

The trade unions at the Flemish public transport company De Lijn have submitted a strike notification. They are protesting against the privatisation of certain activities.

The privatisation of, for example, the on-call bus and school transport, and the dismissal of staff are offensive to the trade unions. Action is possible from 9 October.

“We are calling for an unambiguous collective labour agreement with job security for all De Lijn staff against the Joint Committee of 6 October,” says the undertaking.

The Brussels Times