   
De Lijn threatens strikes in October
Thursday, 17 September, 2020
    Thursday, 17 September 2020
    Credit: Belga.

    The trade unions at the Flemish public transport company De Lijn have submitted a strike notification. They are protesting against the privatisation of certain activities.

    The privatisation of, for example, the on-call bus and school transport, and the dismissal of staff are offensive to the trade unions. Action is possible from 9 October.

    “We are calling for an unambiguous collective labour agreement with job security for all De Lijn staff against the Joint Committee of 6 October,” says the undertaking.

    The Brussels Times