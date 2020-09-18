   
Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes...
Dunkin’ donuts to open second Belgian location next...
Covid-19 measures: tensions among Belgium’s coronavirus experts...
Belgium ‘still a long way’ from group immunity,...
Belgium in Brief: More Testing, More Cases, More...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes
    Dunkin’ donuts to open second Belgian location next month
    Covid-19 measures: tensions among Belgium’s coronavirus experts
    Belgium ‘still a long way’ from group immunity, research finds
    Belgium in Brief: More Testing, More Cases, More Waiting
    Coronavirus: Brussels university will activate code orange
    Ryanair cancels another 20% of its flights in October
    Wallonia offers free driving licences to 4,000 job seekers
    Belgium’s second nude beach will open in summer 2021
    Brussels wants to take over former NATO HQ for major trials
    Covid-19: Average new cases edges toward 1,000 a day
    Belgium launches coronavirus tracing app for 10,000 people
    Over 30 million coronavirus cases reported worldwide
    Lime brings 500 e-bikes back to Brussels from today
    Dutch students develop green coffin made of mushrooms
    Brussels holds off on tightening coronavirus measures
    Transport authority De Lijn suspends order for 970 electric buses
    Judicial investigation opened into officers’ private racist Facebook group
    Brussels residents asked to fly Belgian flags against Vlaams Belang protest
    The Netherlands breaks daily infection record for third time in a row
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes

    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Mouth kissing, a thing people in poorer countries do more of, says science. © PxHere

    A Belgian psychiatrist who teaches at the university of Amsterdam is one of the winners of this year’s IgNobel Prizes for improbable research.

    Damiaan Denys, originally from Wevelgem in West Flanders, was part of a team that carried out research into misophonia, the name they gave to a condition in which the sufferer experiences extreme discomfort when hearing a particular sound, such as the noise of someone chewing or popping gum.

    The IgNobel Prizes were launched in 1991 as a playful counterweight to the Nobel Prizes. The prize carries the tagline, “achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think.”

    The awards ceremony, usually held in New York but organised this year online, takes the form of a game show. Winners have to explain their work in 24/7 form: first in 24 seconds, then again in seven words. All recipients are limited to 30 seconds of acceptance speech, and presentations may take any form, such as a comic opera.

    The prize is worth billions – a 10 trillion Zimbabwe dollar bill, to be exact, a denomination that was withdrawn from circulation in 2009 when rampant inflation brought its real value down to 40 cents.

    In addition to the Amsterdam team’s victory in the field of medicine, prizes were awarded in psychology to two researchers who discovered you can tell how narcissistic a person is by examining their eyebrows.

    Another team found that at the height of tensions between India and Pakistan in 2018, both sides had their diplomats playing pranks on the other, using time-honoured techniques such as ringing the victim’s doorbell and running away.

    A Russian experiment placed earthworms on a vibrating Teflon plate to find out if, being made essentially of water, their bodies would producing the kind of pattern known in fluid dynamics as Faraday waves. They did.

    A multinational team set out to find if there was a relationship between national income inequality – the gap between rich and poor – and kissing on the mouth, only to find a reverse correlation. People are more likely to kiss on the mouth in countries where competition for resources is more intense, probably as a factor in establishing strong human bonds.

    Finally, a team of anthropologists from Kent State University in the US won a prize for research that debunked an old urban legend by proving that knives made of frozen human faeces do not work very well.

    Details of the prizes with links to the original published research can be found at the IgNobel Prize website.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times