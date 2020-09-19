Covid-19: New cases rise above 1,000 a day on average

An average of 1,071.1 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Saturday.

The trend of new infections per day increased by 77% over the 7-day period from 9 to 15 September, meaning that the increase is still accelerating.

The peak this past week was reached on Monday 14 September, when there were 1,717 positive tests recorded, according to figures updated since yesterday.

According to figures on Sciensano’s dashboard, 32,300 tests were carried out on average per day over the last week. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of about 2.8 million tests have been carried out.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 99,649. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

In total, 390 patients are currently in hospital, which is 19 or 5% more than yesterday. Of those patients, 78 are in intensive care, nine more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 44, five more than the day before.

An average number of 2.7 deaths occurred per day over the past week. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,937 – one more than was reported yesterday.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.4, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is growing.

The Brussels Times