Brussels region minister-president Vervoort goes into self-quarantine

Brussels minister-president Rudi Vervoort has gone into self-quarantine after learning that the acting mayor of Evere, Ridouane Chahid, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office told Belga news agency on Saturday.

This means Vervoort will have no direct meetings or take part in any events in the next few days.

The Brussels minister-president had several meetings with Chahid in the days leading up to the deputy mayor’s announcement that he had been placed under a two-week quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

The office of the minister-president was unable to state how long he would remain in self-quarantine, but said he would stay at home at least until he obtains the result of the test he will be taking on Monday.

The Brussels Times