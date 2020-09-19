   
Coronavirus: Brussels P.M. Vervoort goes into self-quarantine
Saturday, 19 September, 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels P.M. Vervoort goes into self-quarantine

    Saturday, 19 September 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels Prime Minister Rudi Vervoort has gone into self-quarantine after learning that the acting Deputy Mayor of Evere, Ridouane Chahid, had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, his office told Belga news agency on Saturday.

    This means Mr. Vervoort will have no direct meetings or take part in any events in the next few days.

    The Brussels Prime Minister had several meetings with Mr. Chahid in the days leading up to the deputy mayor’s announcement that he had been placed under a two-week quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

    The Office of the Prime Minister was unable to state how long he would remain in self-quarantine, but said he would stay at home at least until he obtains the result of the test he will be taking on Monday.

