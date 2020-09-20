Covid-19: More than 100,000 confirmed cases in Belgium since day one

An average of 1,107.1 people per day tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19 in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Saturday.

The trend of new infections per day increased by 65% over the 7-day period from 10 to 16 September, a light slowing-down of the recent upward trend.

The peak this past week was reached on Monday 14 September, when there were 1,717 positive tests recorded, according to figures updated since yesterday.

According to figures on Sciensano’s dashboard, 33,200 tests were carried out on average per day over the last week. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of about 2.8 million tests have been carried out.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 100,748. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

In total, 417 patients are currently in hospital, which is 27 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 78 are in intensive care, the same number as yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 44, unchanged from the day before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,581 people have been admitted to hospital in Belgium

An average number of 2.7 deaths occurred per day over the past week. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,944 – seven more than was reported yesterday.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.36, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is growing. Today’s figure is slightly lower than yesterday’s 1.4.

The Brussels Times