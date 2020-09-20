   
More and more soldiers are leaving the Belgian army
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 20 September, 2020
Latest News:
More and more soldiers are leaving the Belgian...
Wallonia-Brussels: Extra funding sought for school feeding...
Almost 13,500 new infections in 1 day in...
Quarantine violators now face 10,000-pound fine in the...
Head of Brussels think-tank accused of leaking information...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 20 September 2020
    More and more soldiers are leaving the Belgian army
    Wallonia-Brussels: Extra funding sought for school feeding
    Almost 13,500 new infections in 1 day in France
    Quarantine violators now face 10,000-pound fine in the UK
    Head of Brussels think-tank accused of leaking information to Chinese spies
    Namur spin-off will track coronavirus in the country’s wastewater
    Human rights organisations join forces after 40-year separation
    The British School of Brussels listed as one of the best schools in the world
    Covid-19: More than 100,000 confirmed cases in Belgium since day one
    Gunshots fired in Anderlecht Saturday night
    Nominees for European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize announced
    Coronavirus: Rich nations are monopolising vaccines, says Oxfam
    Maggie De Block paves the way for softer social bubble in Belgium
    Islamophobes target women 9 times out of 10
    Trump hails “amazing life” of Justice Ruth Ginsburg
    Von der Leyen’s Revolutionary Cultural Aesthetic
    Covid-19: New cases rise above 1,000 a day on average in Belgium
    Weather expected to take a turn for the worse from Wednesday
    Belgium turns dark orange on European coronavirus map again
    Brussels region minister-president Vervoort goes into self-quarantine
    View more
    Share article:

    More and more soldiers are leaving the Belgian army

    Sunday, 20 September 2020
    © Belga

    More and more tenured soldiers between the ages of 30 and 40 years are leaving the Belgian army, the president of the military union, ACMP-CCGM, warned on Sunday.

    A whopping 343 persons left the army in 2019, as against a few dozen in preceding years. This is “a new, sad phenomenon,” Yves Huwaert said in De Zondag newspaper.

    Experienced soldiers have been quitting for reasons ranging from poor working conditions and a lack of useful work to lack of leadership, he explained.

    The Defence Ministry recruits 2,000 soldiers each year. That’s necessary, because the army is looking increasingly like “an army of old people,” Huwaert said, but ”tenured soldiers need to welcome and guide the young guard.”

    Recalling the terrorist attacks perpetrated in Zaventem and Maelbeek, Huwaert warned that, “should the 22nd of March 2016 reoccur, we would not be ready.”

    “Defence is no longer able to send about 1,800 solders into the streets seven days a week,” he explained, adding that the army was “on the way to becoming a ghost army.”

    The Brussels Times