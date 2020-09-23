   
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:15 PM
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The press conference following the National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 2:15 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

    Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM to evaluate the current coronavirus measures and discuss perspectives for how the country has to deal with the crisis in the long term.

    The press conference – available online – is expected to tackle whether the measures will be adapted or possibly tightened again. The broadcast will be available here:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times