Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:15 PM

The press conference following the National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 2:15 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM to evaluate the current coronavirus measures and discuss perspectives for how the country has to deal with the crisis in the long term.

De persconferentie na de Nationale Veiligheidsraad zal plaatsvinden om 14u15.

La conférence de presse après le Conseil National de Sécurité aura lieu à 14h15. — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) September 23, 2020

The press conference – available online – is expected to tackle whether the measures will be adapted or possibly tightened again. The broadcast will be available here:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times