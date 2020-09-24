An average of 1,425.3 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Thursday.

The trend of new infections per day increased by 62% over the 7-day period from 14 to 20 September. Additionally, 140 infections were confirmed per 100,000 over the past two weeks, which is an increase of 138% compared to two weeks earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 106,887. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Between 16 and 22 September, an average of 57 new hospitalisations per day were recorded, up from 46.3 per day the week before.

In total, 550 patients are currently in hospital, which is 45 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 95 are in intensive care, one more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 52, four more than the day before.

An average number of 4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, a slight rise compared to the average of 3 people the week before. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,959.

According to figures on Sciensano’s dashboard, approximately 35,900 tests were carried out on average per day over the last week, about 2,700 more than the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3 million tests have been carried out.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.34, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is still growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times