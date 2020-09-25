   
Belgian researchers developing fast ‘breathalyser’ coronavirus tests
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian researchers developing fast ‘breathalyser’ coronavirus tests...
Belgium in Brief: More Restrictions Soon?...
The basics of Belgium’s government formation...
27 million face masks seized in Europol operation...
Greta Thunberg resumes school strikes for climate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 September 2020
    Belgian researchers developing fast ‘breathalyser’ coronavirus tests
    Belgium in Brief: More Restrictions Soon?
    The basics of Belgium’s government formation
    27 million face masks seized in Europol operation
    Greta Thunberg resumes school strikes for climate
    US philanthropist returns Memling portrait to Bruges, 550 years later
    EU pact on migration: Solidarity at the choice of member states
    Nearly 50 coronavirus cases at College of Europe in Bruges
    Belgium activates emergency number in light of strong winds
    Law on hypnosis is outdated and needs to be revised, says health council
    Number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care as high as in June
    Amazon launches on-demand video game service
    Brussels police chief suspended pending probe on tear gas use at health workers’ protest
    Covid-19: Academics join with experts in criticism of new rules
    Google Maps shows number of Covid-19 cases per area from this week
    Brussels extends night-time alcohol ban in city centre
    ‘Not allowed to be there’: truck hits cyclist in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Storm Odette: 110 km/h winds expected in Belgium on Friday
    Coronavirus: Belgium listed among European countries with ‘worrying trends’
    ‘Very good chance’ that Belgium will introduce more restrictions soon, says Wilmès
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian researchers developing fast ‘breathalyser’ coronavirus tests

    Friday, 25 September 2020
    Illustration picture. Credit: Nkij/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

    Researchers at the University of Antwerp are working on a coronavirus test that can detect the presence of the virus in a single breath and within moments.

    “The breath of someone with Covid-19 is different from that of a healthy person,” researcher Kevin Lamote told VRT. “We are now trying to analyse those differences.”

    The test would function in a similar way to the breathalyser tests used by traffic police to measure drivers’ blood alcohol concentration.

    Related News:

     

    Researchers are still at the initial phases of the development of the test, which consist in identifying certain particles that are present in the breath of someone who has coronavirus.

    The new test would shorten the testing process significantly, with researchers saying they would be capable of delivering results within moments after being administered.

    While the tests offer promising perspectives to authorities looking to deploy, streamline and speed up mass testing programs, Lamote said that the test would be most efficient as an initial screening tool to weed-out suspected cases.

    “It will still be necessary to have subsequent test with a nasal swab to be sure of whether there is an infection,” he said.

    The team of researchers expects to have the tests ready by the spring of 2021.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times