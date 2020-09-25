Belgian researchers developing fast ‘breathalyser’ coronavirus tests...

Researchers are still at the initial phases of the development of the test, which consist in identifying certain particles that are present in the breath of someone who has coronavirus.
The new test would shorten the testing process significantly, with researchers saying they would be capable of delivering results within moments after being administered.
While the tests offer promising perspectives to authorities looking to deploy, streamline and speed up mass testing programs, Lamote said that the test would be most efficient as an initial screening tool to weed-out suspected cases.
“It will still be necessary to have subsequent test with a nasal swab to be sure of whether there is an infection,” he said.
The team of researchers expects to have the tests ready by the spring of 2021.