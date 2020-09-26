Demonstrations planned for Monday outside lawcourts...

The Centre d’action laïque (CAL) has called on human rights advocates to demonstrate on Monday outside the lawcourts of Brussels and other Belgian cities on the occasion of International Safe Abortion Day.

The group has called on demonstrators to dress in scarlet maid’s uniforms inspired by “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a world-famous novel by Canadian writer Margaret Atwood that tells the story of a patriarchal regime in which women are reduced to sex slaves.

The choice of the lawcourts for the mobilisation is “symbolic,” the CAL stressed. The idea is to focus attention once again on the effort to obtain full legalisation of voluntary interruptions of pregnancies.

A bill that has been studied by the Chamber for some time now would extend the deadline for abortions to 18 weeks by reducing the mandatory reflection time for a woman thinking of interrupting her pregnancy to 48 hours.

The bill, proposed by the Socialists, also has the support of parliamentarians from the liberal, ecologist, DéFI and labour parties. However, it is yet to be put to a vote since its detractors have succeeded on three occasions in having it referred to the Council of State, the last time being on 15 July.

Since then, during negotiations on forming a Vivaldi majority, one of the partners, the Christen-Democratisch en Vlaams (CD&V) party, has made the issue a major discussion point. A compromise has reportedly been found between the seven partners to send the proposed law back to the Justice Commission and reopen the discussions.

“It’s intolerable for women’s rights to be held hostage,” CAL President Véronique De Keyser said in a video posted on the organisation’s site.

She stressed that there were shortcomings in the 2018 law which, she noted, does not do enough to decriminalise abortion since sanctions are still maintained. She also stressed that the period within which a woman is allowed by law to have an abortion, currently 12 weeks, needed to be extended.

“Twelve weeks is not enough to cover all cases of all women,” De Keyser said, noting that 400 women leave Belgium each year to have abortions in the Netherlands because they have exceeded the legal deadline.

While this may only represent a small fraction of total abortions, about 3% to 4%, “it’s too much because these women are generally the most vulnerable ones,” she argued.

The CAL is planning to organise demonstrations outside the lawcourts of Liège, Brussels, Mons, Arlon, Namur and Charleroi on Monday from 12 noon to 1.30 p.m.

