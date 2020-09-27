   
Storm Odette Day Two: roads flooded, cars buried under sand
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 27 September, 2020
Latest News:
Storm Odette Day Two: roads flooded, cars buried...
Covid-19: Brussels introduces tougher restrictions...
Indian Prime Minister promises vaccines for the whole...
Brussels: Protesters demonstrate against 5-G...
Brussels needs to take new measures ‘very quickly,’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 27 September 2020
    Storm Odette Day Two: roads flooded, cars buried under sand
    Covid-19: Brussels introduces tougher restrictions
    Indian Prime Minister promises vaccines for the whole of humanity
    Brussels: Protesters demonstrate against 5-G
    Brussels needs to take new measures ‘very quickly,’ says Wilmès
    Belgium’s quarantined scout leaders given the all-clear
    Night shopkeepers will demonstrate tomorrow over closing times
    Weather Report: Heavy rainfall expected to continue Sunday
    Japan ‘determined’ to host 2021 Olympics
    Unexpected: First snow of of autumn in the Alps and the Pyrenees
    Coronavirus: Hospital admissions continue to rise
    Netflix urged not to adapt trilogy by Chinese author
    Coronavirus: Germany extends its red zone list
    Sophie Wilmès will step down as prime minister: “These have been very difficult months”
    Belgium: No test needed upon return from Rwanda, South Korea
    Helicopter hijacking suspects remain at large
    Storm Odette ravages Belgian coast, and there’s more to come
    Salmonella: Potentially contaminated chicken thighs recalled in Belgium
    Covid-19: New confirmed cases rise above 1,500 a day
    Can shared e-bikes be Covid-19 proof?  
    View more
    Share article:

    Storm Odette Day Two: roads flooded, cars buried under sand

    Sunday, 27 September 2020
    Cars and tram under sand at Middelkerke. © Belga

    Storm Odette continued to ravage the coastal towns of West Flanders yesterday, its second day since hitting land.

    Cars parked close to the beach were buried in sand up to the hubcaps in towns up and down the coast, and drifting sand on the rails made passage difficult in places for the coast tram which runs from De Panne to Knokke.

    It is not new that there is a lot of sand on the tracks when there is a storm on the coast. This morning was no different,” said De Lijn spokesperson Karen Van Der Sype yesterday.

    This morning that was mainly a problem between Ostend and Westende. We had to use shuttle buses. But in some places it was so bad that even those buses could not follow the usual route.”

    De Lijn is itself responsible for clearing sand from the tracks, but as she pointed out, while the wind is blowing it makes little sense to start clearing.

    In Nieuwpoort, the E40 heading inland was closed until 14.00 because of storm damage caused on Friday night. A lighting pole was blown over and hung dangerously over the carriageway. And a repair operation had to wait until the worst of the gusting winds had died down before it could be started.

    Local fire services received upwards of one thousand calls, and waiting times in some areas were up to two hours.

    Most interventions are concerning fallen trees, branches blown down, roofing that is blown away, fallen road signs and panels,” said Kristof Louagie, spokesperson for the Westhoek fire brigade zone.

    We are still expecting a lot of calls today. Our teams are working hard to process everything.”

    As a result of damage caused by strong winds on the first day, West Flanders governor Carl De Caluwé ordered a stop to all water sports.
    “There have been a lot of beach huts blown over on the beach and there is a strong wind, and that combination is very dangerous,” he said. Anyone failing to comply with the ban could be fined.

    The storm has already begun to die down overnight.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times