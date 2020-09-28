‘Flanders is getting screwed’: N-VA youth distributes condoms against Vivaldi government

The youth department of the Flemish rightwing N-VA party handed out condoms in six Flemish student cities on Monday in a “playful protest” against the forming Vivaldi government.

To underline their displeasure about the lack of a Flemish majority in the so-called Vivaldi government, N-VA’s youth handed out condoms with an inscription saying “F*ck Vivaldi” to students in Kortrijk, Ghent, Brussels, Leuven, Hasselt and Antwerp.

“We are giving people something to protect them from something they did not ask for,” said youth president Viktor Rooseleer. “If Flanders is going to be screwed for four years, at least let us do it safely.”

Vandaag deelt Jong N-VA in verschillende studentensteden #Vivaldi-condooms uit! Want het is de Vlaming die tenslotte genaaid wordt. RT = verspreid onze boodschap! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/dpeiVKLzDJ — Jong N-VA (@Jongnva) September 28, 2020

Translation: “Today, N-VA’s youth is handing out #Vivaldi condoms in several student cities! Because after all, it is Flanders who is getting screwed.”

Since the government negotiations started, the Vivaldi coalition – made up of socialists PS and sp.a, liberals MR and Open VLD, ecologists Ecolo and Groen, and Christian democrats CD&V – received a lot of criticism for not representing the mainly rightwing Flemish voters, according to the N-VA and far-right Vlaams Belang party.

Related News:

However, this government composition excludes the N-VA, even though it was the party that received the most votes in the 2019 elections, because of tensions with other parties.

Recently, N-VA’s leader Bart De Wever also made headlines after some “vulgar” comments about a day of turbulent government negotiations, in which it briefly seemed like Francophone liberals MR would not take part in the government after all.

“I think our blue friends (the liberals) will now have to get down on their knees, open their mouths and swallow,” said De Wever then, before adding that N-VA would “destroy” the government coalition in the opposition.

On Sunday, some 5,000 Vlaams Belang supporters also protested against the current government by urging people to drive to Brussels under the slogan “not my government.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times