   
‘Flanders is getting screwed’: N-VA youth distributes condoms against Vivaldi government
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 September, 2020
Latest News:
‘Flanders is getting screwed’: N-VA youth distributes condoms...
Belgian court could rule on legality of fingerprint...
‘Urgent need to move into higher gear’ in...
Belgium readies launch of ‘coronavirus barometer’...
Fatal Charleroi arrest: court examines investigation of Chovanec...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 September 2020
    ‘Flanders is getting screwed’: N-VA youth distributes condoms against Vivaldi government
    Belgian court could rule on legality of fingerprint ID cards this year
    ‘Urgent need to move into higher gear’ in post-Brexit preparations, EU warns
    Belgium readies launch of ‘coronavirus barometer’
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: court examines investigation of Chovanec case
    ‘Handmaids’ demonstrate for abortion rights outside Brussels’ Justice Palace
    Outrage after car brandishing Nazi symbols joins Vlaams Belang protest
    EU considers phasing out 1 and 2 cent coins
    Decreased vigilance explains earlier closing time for Brussels bars and cafés
    Saint-Josse keeps 14-day quarantine as Belgium drops to 7
    Travellers to red zones still not entitled to travel assistance
    Belgium in Brief: Permission To Work From Home
    Belgium insists on teleworking where possible
    ‘Not an ideology’: Belgium leads push in support of Polish LGBTQ community
    ‘Show trial’: Marc Van Ranst rants on Twitter over lawsuit
    Belgium’s rapid rise in coronavirus cases begins to slow down
    Brussels new measures are ‘not enough,’ expert warns
    Heavy rainfall expected throughout Belgium on Monday
    Brussels bars will close before midnight from Monday
    Over 1 million coronavirus deaths registered worldwide
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Flanders is getting screwed’: N-VA youth distributes condoms against Vivaldi government

    Monday, 28 September 2020
    Credit: Jan De Meulemeester/Twitter

    The youth department of the Flemish rightwing N-VA party handed out condoms in six Flemish student cities on Monday in a “playful protest” against the forming Vivaldi government.

    To underline their displeasure about the lack of a Flemish majority in the so-called Vivaldi government, N-VA’s youth handed out condoms with an inscription saying “F*ck Vivaldi” to students in Kortrijk, Ghent, Brussels, Leuven, Hasselt and Antwerp.

    “We are giving people something to protect them from something they did not ask for,” said youth president Viktor Rooseleer. “If Flanders is going to be screwed for four years, at least let us do it safely.”

    Translation: “Today, N-VA’s youth is handing out #Vivaldi condoms in several student cities! Because after all, it is Flanders who is getting screwed.”

    Since the government negotiations started, the Vivaldi coalition – made up of socialists PS and sp.a, liberals MR and Open VLD, ecologists Ecolo and Groen, and Christian democrats CD&V – received a lot of criticism for not representing the mainly rightwing Flemish voters, according to the N-VA and far-right Vlaams Belang party.

    Related News:

     

    However, this government composition excludes the N-VA, even though it was the party that received the most votes in the 2019 elections, because of tensions with other parties.

    Recently, N-VA’s leader Bart De Wever also made headlines after some “vulgar” comments about a day of turbulent government negotiations, in which it briefly seemed like Francophone liberals MR would not take part in the government after all.

    “I think our blue friends (the liberals) will now have to get down on their knees, open their mouths and swallow,” said De Wever then, before adding that N-VA would “destroy” the government coalition in the opposition.

    On Sunday, some 5,000 Vlaams Belang supporters also protested against the current government by urging people to drive to Brussels under the slogan “not my government.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times