   
TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and Ostend from 9 November to 17 December.
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Latest News:
TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and...
Hungary clashes with the European Commission on interview...
Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’...
Paris stabbing was motivated by Charlie Hebdo’s republication...
Netherlands registers nearly 20,000 positive Covid-19 tests in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and Ostend from 9 November to 17 December.
    Hungary clashes with the European Commission on interview on rule of law
    Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’ streets
    Paris stabbing was motivated by Charlie Hebdo’s republication of Mohammed cartoons
    Netherlands registers nearly 20,000 positive Covid-19 tests in a week
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium’s neighbours have changed their measures
    ‘It is never too late’ to fight the pandemic, says WHO
    Brussels launches new regional crisis centre
    US to set up border control checks in Brussels Airport
    First night of Brussels bars closing early goes smoothly
    New Belgian contact tracing app launches on Wednesday
    First of 20 drop-off zones to counter left-behind scooters created in Brussels
    Coronavirus has cost STIB over €118 million so far
    Belgium in Brief: The Flemish Condom Protest
    Belgian university launches mass self-screening coronavirus campaign
    Belgian government talks enter final hours… or days
    France to ban wild animals in circuses ‘within the next few years’
    Thousands of jobs at risk at Shell
    Belgium’s rapid coronavirus infection rate grinds to a halt
    Helicopter hijack: pilot and company become civil party to investigation
    View more
    Share article:

    TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and Ostend from 9 November to 17 December.

    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia

    The airline TUI fly will temporarily suspend its flights from Liege, Antwerp and Ostend airports between 9 November and 17 December, the company said Tuesday.

    The company said that the weeks between the autumn and Christmas holidays are the quietest of the year. In addition, due to the coronavirus crisis, demand is even lower. “Therefore, TUI fly has decided to optimise its flight operations for this short period and to concentrate on Zaventem and Charleroi airports”, the company added.

    Passengers who have booked a flight or a trip during this period from one of the three airports concerned will be able to fly from Brussels on the scheduled date. They will be contacted by TUI.

    Spokesman Piet Demeyere pointed out that the regional airports form an important pillar for TUI. “It is absolutely not the intention to let them down”, he said. TUI fly will resume flights from all three airports from the Christmas holidays onwards.

    TUI fly is the largest airline with operations in Antwerp and Ostend.

    The Brussels Times