TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and Ostend from 9 November to 17 December.

The airline TUI fly will temporarily suspend its flights from Liege, Antwerp and Ostend airports between 9 November and 17 December, the company said Tuesday.

The company said that the weeks between the autumn and Christmas holidays are the quietest of the year. In addition, due to the coronavirus crisis, demand is even lower. “Therefore, TUI fly has decided to optimise its flight operations for this short period and to concentrate on Zaventem and Charleroi airports”, the company added.

Passengers who have booked a flight or a trip during this period from one of the three airports concerned will be able to fly from Brussels on the scheduled date. They will be contacted by TUI.

Spokesman Piet Demeyere pointed out that the regional airports form an important pillar for TUI. “It is absolutely not the intention to let them down”, he said. TUI fly will resume flights from all three airports from the Christmas holidays onwards.

TUI fly is the largest airline with operations in Antwerp and Ostend.

The Brussels Times