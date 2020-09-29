   
Belgian former police chief (77) arrested for large-scale cocaine trafficking
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian former police chief (77) arrested for large-scale...
The Netherlands considers nationwide face mask obligation...
TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and...
Hungary clashes with the European Commission on interview...
Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    Belgian former police chief (77) arrested for large-scale cocaine trafficking
    The Netherlands considers nationwide face mask obligation
    TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and Ostend from 9 November to 17 December.
    Hungary clashes with the European Commission on interview on rule of law
    Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’ streets
    Paris stabbing was motivated by Charlie Hebdo’s republication of Mohammed cartoons
    Netherlands registers nearly 20,000 positive Covid-19 tests in a week
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium’s neighbours have changed their measures
    ‘It is never too late’ to fight the pandemic, says WHO
    Brussels launches new regional crisis centre
    US to set up border control checks in Brussels Airport
    First night of Brussels bars closing early goes smoothly
    New Belgian contact tracing app launches on Wednesday
    First of 20 drop-off zones to counter left-behind scooters created in Brussels
    Coronavirus has cost STIB over €118 million so far
    Belgium in Brief: The Flemish Condom Protest
    Belgian university launches mass self-screening coronavirus campaign
    Belgian government talks enter final hours… or days
    France to ban wild animals in circuses ‘within the next few years’
    Thousands of jobs at risk at Shell
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian former police chief (77) arrested for large-scale cocaine trafficking

    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian police forces arrested a former gendarmerie chief and one of the members of the infamous Aquino family during searches in several locations as part of an investigation into large-scale cocaine trafficking.

    Investigators from the federal justice police in the Limburg and Antwerp province searched several locations, mainly in the Limburg province, on Monday and arrested former gendarmerie chief Willy Van Mechelen (77), reports the Belga press agency.

    One of the members of the Aquino family – of which several other members have previously been sentenced to prison for drug-related crimes – was also arrested.

    Some of the suspects were also said to have a link to the motorbike gang Bandidos, and a lawyer was arrested as well.

    According to VRT, Van Mechelen was arrested as the main suspect in a case involving the import of thousands of kilos of cocaine.

    The investigation began after a shipment of almost 3,000 kilos of cocaine was discovered in the port of Antwerp at the end of 2019. Dozens of searches have led to the seizure of millions of euros in cash, gold and luxury cars.

    Van Mechelen was head of the drugs section of the Antwerp police (BOB), until it was discovered that he himself had imported tons of drugs. In 2002, the Antwerp Court of Appeal sentenced him to five years in prison for international drug trafficking, but he managed to slip through the cracks in the police network. It was only in 2011 that he could be arrested in the Netherlands, where he lived in hiding.

    The possibility cannot be ruled out that further actions will follow in the next few days, but the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office will not communicate about the case until later this week.

    The Brussels Times