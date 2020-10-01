   
New Belgian government is sworn in by the king
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 October, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: EU starts legal action against UK over...
Belgium in Brief: How To Form A Government...
New Belgian government is sworn in by the...
Who is in Belgium’s new federal government?...
Man who stabbed ex-wife to death outside divorce...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    Brexit: EU starts legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement breach
    Belgium in Brief: How To Form A Government
    New Belgian government is sworn in by the king
    Who is in Belgium’s new federal government?
    Man who stabbed ex-wife to death outside divorce court walks free
    Belgian average rises steadily to 6 coronavirus deaths per day
    Fuel prices drop from Friday
    Gross, not net: liberal party leader contradicts pension reform numbers
    Cheatsheet: changed measures from 1 October?
    Belgian police arrest gang of coronavirus lockdown scammers
    Germany adds Belgium to list of red zones
    Belgium’s contact tracing app unavailable on some smartphones
    New government’s programme: diversity, gender equality and investment in justice
    Brussels Airlines will extend its offer to and from Africa this winter
    Brussels hospitality sector demands compensation for cafés’ early closure
    Belgian Burger King wants a Michelin Star
    New Prime Minister Alexander De Croo ‘has no enemies’, his father says
    Belgium’s new government is ‘resolutely pro-European’
    ‘Virus is just an excuse’: Brussels sex workers angry over sudden prostitution ban
    Eden Hazard will miss upcoming Red Devils matches following latest injury
    View more
    Share article:

    New Belgian government is sworn in by the king

    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    The government team and the king. © Alexander De Croo/Twitter

    The new Belgian government, led by Alexander De Croo, has taken the oath of office at the royal palace in Brussels, in the presence of King Philippe.

    First to take the oath was De Croo himself, who leads a seven-party coalition government, and a team of ministers and junior ministers made up mainly of new faces.

    I swear allegiance to the king, obedience to the Constitution, and to the laws of the Belgian people,” he said, first in Dutch, then also in French and German.

    Then came the vice-premiers, led by Pierre-Yves Dermagne of the coalition’s largest party PS. He and his fellow deputies were followed by ministers and secretaries of state.

    The swearing-in is a solemn occasion, but none will have missed the gleam in the eyes of Sophie Wilmès above her face-mask, now relieved of the burden of prime ministerial office, and free to go ahead as Belgium’s first-ever woman minister for foreign affairs.

    The ministers in general took the oath in both French and Dutch, although some repeated it in German, no native German-speakers being included in the ministerial team.

    Later, De Croo posted the ‘family photo’ on Twitter.

    With a sensible crisis policy, we are ready to protect all those in difficulty but also to give confidence and momentum to those who want to move forward,” he tweeted.

    The new ministerial team includes vice-premiers from each of the seven parties. Apart from De Croo himself, familiar faces are limited to Sophie Wilmès, the prime minister until today, Frank Vandenbroucke, a veteran Flemish socialist politician, and David Clarinval, Wilmès’ budget and science minister.

    Vincent Van Quickenborne, mayor of Kortrijk and former minister for administrative simplification, comes in at De Croo’s right hand as their MR party’s deputy PM.

    Van Quickenborne, popularly known as Q and Quicky, was De Croo’s main supporter when he became president of the party, and is thought to have been the main influence in getting him to stand for the post – as he recently also did with current president, Egbert Lachaert.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times