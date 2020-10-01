   
Delphine Boël is now officially a Belgian princess
Thursday, 01 October, 2020
Delphine Boël is now officially a Belgian princess
    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    Delphine Boël is now officially a Belgian princess
    Delphine Boël is now officially a Belgian princess

    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As of today, Delphine Boël, the illegitimate daughter of King Albert II, is officially a princess of Belgium, the Brussels Court of Appeal decided.

    The judgment was not expected until 29 October, but has already been handed down today, reports RTBF and was confirmed to VTM News and VRT.

    Delphine is now changing her name to that of her father, namely ‘of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha’. Her children, Joséphine and Oscar, also become princess and prince of Belgium, and should be addressed the same way.

    At the beginning of this year, and after years of legal battles and a court-ordered DNA test, King Albert acknowledged that he was Boël’s biological father.

    However, Boël did not settle for that and wanted to be treated like the other children of Albert (Belgium’s current King Philippe, Princess Astrid and Prince Laurent), and also bear the name ‘of Saksen-Coburg’.

    Additionally, she wanted to be addressed as Royal Highness and princess of Belgium. The Court of Appeal has now proved her right.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times