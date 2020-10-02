   
Poll: Only 38% have confidence in the new government
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 October, 2020
Latest News:
Poll: Only 38% have confidence in the new...
First report on the rule of law situation...
Delphine Boël is now officially a Belgian princess...
Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones...
10 men, 10 women: Belgium’s new government is...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 October 2020
    Poll: Only 38% have confidence in the new government
    First report on the rule of law situation in the EU shows mixed picture
    Delphine Boël is now officially a Belgian princess
    Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones
    10 men, 10 women: Belgium’s new government is more female than ever
    Belgian ‘Coronalert’ app already downloaded over 400,000 times
    Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau target of powder letter
    Sophie Wilmès steps down as Belgium’s first female prime minister
    Nearly 3.6 million people applied for Belgium’s free rail pass
    Wilmès gifts new Belgian PM a record of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
    P&O Ferries scraps Zeebrugge-Hull crossing
    Belgium adds new EU areas as red zones for travellers from Friday
    ‘Latest farce’: international media react to Belgium’s new government
    Belgium’s vaping law ‘still too vague’, Sciensano warns
    European Cybersecurity Month: Our passwords are too weak
    Belgium’s new PM De Croo in sprint to join EU Council Summit
    Brexit: EU starts legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement breach
    Belgium in Brief: How To Form A Government
    New Belgian government is sworn in by the king
    Who is in Belgium’s new federal government?
    View more
    Share article:

    Poll: Only 38% have confidence in the new government

    Friday, 02 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Only 38% of Belgian voters have confidence in the new government led by Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) sworn in yesterday, according to a poll organised by Le Soir-RTL Info-Ipsos-VTM-Het Laatste Nieuws.

    De Croo himself does better, with 48% confidence.

    The poll was taken on the day the new government was announced and took its oath. The new team behind De Croo is almost entirely new, with many ministers taking on a government role for the first time.

    With the exception of De Croo himself and former prime minister Sophie Wilmès, the only returning minster is David Clarinval (MR), although both Frank Vandenbroucke (sp.a) and Vincent Van Quickenborne held posts in previous administrations.

    In addition, the poll questioned only 1,407 members of the public, a relatively low number for a nationwide poll.

    Of those who responded, 47% said they had no confidence in the new administration, with 16% don’t knows.

    And while a large part of the Flemish population is outraged to see the majority party N-VA relegated to the sidelines while the candidate of the seventh party by vote takes over number 16 Rue de la Loi, the regions were broadly aligned.

    In the French-speaking part of the population, 41% had no confidence – despite the socialist PS, the largest party in Wallonia, being in government – while among Dutch-speakers the figure was slightly lower at 35%.

    The exclusion of N-VA as well as Vlaams Belang found support among 34% of Flemish people, and 44% nationwide. Among francophones alone, only 21% thought the exclusion of the majority parties was unacceptable, while 55% were fine with it.

    However, after 493 days without a fully-fledged government, the second-longest period of any country in history (Belgium also holds the top spot), a small majority of Belgians – 58% – were just happy there was any kind of government at all, the poll found.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times