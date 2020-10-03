Coronavirus: Number of deaths continues to rise...

While the number of coronavirus related deaths in Belgium remains relatively low, the average has risen steadily to more than eight per day, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Thursday.

Over the week from 23 to 29 September, an average number of 8.1 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 5.7 the week before. In the first half of September, Belgium recorded an average of approximately 2 to 3 deaths per day.

Belgium passed the symbolic mark of 10,000 deaths as a result of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,037 – which is 14 more than yesterday.

Additionally, an average of 1,758.6 new people tested positive for the virus in Belgium over the 7-day period from 23 to 29 September. This is an increase of 12%, reversing the recent slowing of the rate of increase.

Over the past two weeks, 203 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants. This is an increase of 95%, but the rate of increase is slowing down, according to Sciensano.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 124,234. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3.3 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, 36,000 were carried out over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.8%.

This percentage went up from 5.1% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Between 23 and 30 September, 68.4 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average, up from 66.6 per day the week before.

In total, 789 patients are currently in hospital, which is 16 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 163 are in intensive care, seven more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 72, one more than yesterday.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.07, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is still growing.

