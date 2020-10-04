Belgium nears average of 2,000 new coronavirus infections per day

Almost 2,000 new people per day tested positive for the virus in Belgium over the past week, with a peak of over 3,000 new cases on the same day on Wednesday, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Sunday.

Over the 7-day period from 24 to 30 September, an average of 1,913.6 new people tested positive, which is an increase of 20%, reversing the recent slowing of the rate of increase.

Over the past two weeks, 213.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 84% compared to the two weeks before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 127,623. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3.4 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 36,200 were carried out over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.1%.

This percentage went up from 5.4% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Between 25 September and 1 October, 71.4 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average, up from 67.8 per day the week before.

In total, 818 patients are currently in hospital, which is 29 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 184 are in intensive care, 21 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 78, six more than yesterday.

Over the week from 24 to 30 September, an average number of 8 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 6 the week before. In the first half of September, Belgium recorded an average of approximately 2 to 3 deaths per day.

Belgium passed the symbolic mark of 10,000 deaths as a result of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,044 – which is seven more than yesterday.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.09, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is still growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times